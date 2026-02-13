Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship, Inc. - South Central Region

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Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship, Inc. - South Central Region

About this event

2026 South Central/Far West Regional Meeting

Dallas-Fort Worth

Graduate (in person)
$69

This fee includes entry of a graduate member to the meeting and meeting materials.

Undergraduate (in-person)
$39.69

This fee includes entry for an undergraduate member to the meeting and meeting materials.

Far West Sisters (virtual)
$20.69

This fee includes meeting materials for a Sister out of state in the Far West Region.

South Central Sisters (virtual)
$20.69

This fee includes meeting materials for a Sister out of state in the South Central Region.

Swing Members (in person)
$79.69

This fee includes entry of an inactive member to the meeting and meeting materials.

Swing Members (virtual)
$30.69

This fee includes meeting materials for an in active member.

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