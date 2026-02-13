2026 South Central/Far West Regional Meeting

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This fee includes entry of a graduate member to the meeting and meeting materials.
This fee includes entry for an undergraduate member to the meeting and meeting materials.
This fee includes meeting materials for a Sister out of state in the Far West Region.
This fee includes meeting materials for a Sister out of state in the South Central Region.
This fee includes entry of an inactive member to the meeting and meeting materials.
This fee includes meeting materials for an in active member.
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