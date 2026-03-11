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About this event
Secure your spot early for the 2026 South Jersey Women’s Conference: “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Early Bird tickets are available April 1 – May 1 at a discounted rate. Your ticket includes access to the full day of teaching, worship, testimonies, fellowship, a light grab-and-go breakfast, and a catered BBQ lunch.
This ticket provides full access to the 2026 South Jersey Women’s Conference on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Join us for a day of encouragement through teaching, worship, testimonies, prayer, and fellowship with women from across South Jersey. Your ticket includes a light grab-and-go breakfast and a catered BBQ lunch.
🎟 Registration runs May 2 – June 1
⚠️ Tickets will not be available the day of the event.
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