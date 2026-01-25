2026 Southdale Carnival Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Signed basketball from your 2025-2026 Cedar Falls Boys Basketball Team
Starting bid
Value: $50-$75
Free Admission Big Cat Lineman Camp
CF Apparel for signatures
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Signed basketball from your 2025-2026 Cedar Falls Girls Basketball Team
Starting bid
Value: $250
Two Cedar Falls Activity Passes for 2026-2027. Passes are good for all 7th to 12th grade home, regular season games including select music and theatre productions.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Signatures from the 2025 Packers team transferred onto a commemorative football.
More Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nLBwUxfEDSdaO12Tju9OG1p3Jf_WbR5R?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Vikings mini helmet autographed by Javon Hargrave
Image of Certificate: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JnR8T_1QlLOcYmNZFQiuSKoXJpaO6riO/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Value: $250
Free Mini Photo Session
30 minutes - 15 edited photos
Starting bid
Value: $850
Splendore The Medical Spa gift certificate
1 Ultimate Luxury Dermaplane Facial
Skinbetter Science BioRewind
Skin Health Dietary Supplement (60 capsules)
Skinbetter Science Trio Luxe
Moisture Treatment (0.5 fl oz / 15 ml)
Skinbetter Science InterFuse Treatment Cream EYE
Eye cream (0.5 fl oz / 15 ml)
Skinbetter Science Sunbetter
Advanced Mineral Protection Compact SPF 68
ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Cleanser
Normal to Oily Skin (2 fl oz)
ZO Skin Health Calming Toner
pH Balancer
Hydrating Lip Balm
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
Starting bid
Value: $150
$50 giftcard to NRG
Brillant Morse code bracelet
Shaker Bottle
Socks
Curie Clean Deodorant
Collagen Protein Bar
Starting bid
Value: $115
2 tickets to Irish Fest
1 T-shirt, 2 Koozies
2 Bracelets, Chapstick
Signed CD, Magnet
Signed poster (not pictured)
Starting bid
Value: $60
RayGun T-Shirt Gift Card
Here's What's Poppin':
Opposites Attract
Caramel Corn
Cherry & Vanilla
+ Assorted Candy
Starting bid
Value: $300
UnderArmor Red Backpack
UnderArmor Black CF Backpack
Red Tiger Hat
Beanie x 2
Black Crew (Youth Large)
Red Hoodie (Youth Large)
Grey Crew (Adult Large)
UnderArmor White Hoodie (Adult XL)
Thank you Jake and Sam Koch!
Starting bid
Value: $65
Iowa Hawkeye stadium bag
Iowa bracelets
Iowa keychain
Starting bid
Value: $50
Two Custom Beach Towels
Two Custom Koozies
Starting bid
Value: $110
4- 60 minute general admission
4 socks
One large pizza and 4 drinks
Starting bid
Value: $270
2 Arnold's Park Tickets ($80),
Brooks Golf Course - 18 holes + cart ($190)
Starting bid
Value: $143
2 Get Air Passes ($40)
2 Farm Tour Tickets Hanson Dairy ($40)
2 Tickets The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium ($50)
Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)
Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)
Starting bid
Value: $185
Ninja U (4 passes - $60)
Waterloo Bucks (4 tickets - $52, July 4th Game)
Iowa Children's Museum (5 Tickets - $60)
Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)
Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)
Starting bid
Value: $169
Double Tap Card ($20)
5 Arby's Sliders ($10)
Waterloo Blackhawks 4 tickets ($76)
2 Community Playhouse Tickets ($50)
Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)
Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)
Starting bid
Value: $129
Double Tap Card ($20)
Hurling Hatchets ($47)
Pattons ($50)
Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)
Starting bid
Value: $112
Escapology ($50)
Mulligans ($50)
Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)
Starting bid
Value: $162
Gallagher Bluedorn - 2 Tickets to a show & Valet Parking ($100)
Montage Gift Card ($50)
Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)
Starting bid
Value: $204
2 Lost Island Theme Park Tickets ($92)
Brown Bottle Gift Card ($100)
Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)
Starting bid
Value: $190
3 Month Membership to FIT
$50 Gift Card to Cedar Falls Nutrition
Starting bid
Value: $329
Omaha Children's Museum - 4 tickets ($68)
Omaha Zoo - 4 tickets ($110)
Fun-Plex Waterpark - 2 tickets ($86)
KIPP Indoor Park - 4 tickets ($50)
Amazing Pizza Machine ($15)
Starting bid
Value: $120
2 Tickets in the Gold Section at Any Masterworks Concert
Starting bid
Value: $240
Des Moines Performing Arts - 4 Tickets to Billy Goats Gruff on March 6th, 2026 ($40)
Urban Air 4 Tickets ($120)
Family 4 Pack Science Center ($80)
Starting bid
Value: $204
Iowa State Fair 4 Tickets ($44)
Des Moines Botanical Garden 4 Tickets ($48)
Blank Park Zoo - 2 Kids & 2 Adults ($52)
Urban Air 2 Tickets ($60)
Starting bid
Value: $190
4 Wild Tickets ($110)
4 Iowa Cubs Tickets ($80)
Starting bid
Value: $236
Noah's Ark General Admission - 4 tickets
Starting bid
Value: $250
One weekday hotel stay at the Riverside Casino (Sunday- Thursday)
Two lunch buffets at Robert's Buffet or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day
Starting bid
Value: $300
Pool Party at the Waterloo Sportsplex
Starting bid
Value: $190
Trio ($50)
Barn Happy ($25)
Permanent Jewelry Voucher ($65)
$50 Cedar Falls Nutrition Gift Card
Starting bid
Value: $165
Scheels ($50)
Peters Construction - Coffee/Wine Tumbler and Apple MagSafe accessory ($65)
Tidal Wave Car Wash ($30)
Side Car Gift Card ($20)
Starting bid
Value: $200
4 tickets to the Minnesota Twins
Starting bid
Value: $80
4 tickets to the Kansas City Royals
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Signed photo of Naz Reid with certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Value: $128
2 UNI Basketball Tickets
2 St Louis Cardinals Tickets
The winner will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a Monday-Thursday Cardinals home game during
the 2026 season (exclusions include Opening Day and games against the Chicago Cubs).
Starting bid
Value: $120
Four general admission passes to the Field Museum in Chicago, IL
Starting bid
Value: $148
4 All Day Adventure tickets
Quad Cities
Starting bid
Value: $160
4 All Day Adventure tickets
Cedar Rapids
Starting bid
Value: $352
Dan Deery Car Detail ($250)
3 Month Wash Bar ($102)
Starting bid
Value: $112
2 Tickets to The Fab Four
Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm
2 Hickory Park Ice Creams
Starting bid
Value: $104
4 tickets to the Center Grove Orchard
Starting bid
Value: $110
One loaf of Panera bread each month for a year.
The certificate entitles the bearer to a complimentary freshly baked loaf of bread each month for a year. Please note that the certificate can only be redeemed at Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Central Iowa, Eastern Iowa or Moline, IL.
Starting bid
Value: $200
2 oil changes at C&S Auto.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Kendra Scott Necklace ($60)
LR Jewelers Watch ($140)
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Beautiful Black and Red Quilt
64" by 72"
Starting bid
Value: $
Scooters coffee grounds
Chocolate Espresso Meltaways
Frisbee
Koozie
2 free drink coupons
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!