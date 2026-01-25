Southdale IMPACT

Hosted by

Southdale IMPACT

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Southdale Carnival Silent Auction

Signed Cedar Falls Boys Basketball item
Signed Cedar Falls Boys Basketball
$5

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Signed basketball from your 2025-2026 Cedar Falls Boys Basketball Team

Cedar Falls Boys Football Package item
Cedar Falls Boys Football Package
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50-$75

Free Admission Big Cat Lineman Camp

CF Apparel for signatures

Signed Cedar Falls Girls Basketball item
Signed Cedar Falls Girls Basketball
$5

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Signed basketball from your 2025-2026 Cedar Falls Girls Basketball Team

2 Cedar Falls Activity Passes 2026-2027 School Year item
2 Cedar Falls Activity Passes 2026-2027 School Year
$30

Starting bid

Value: $250

Two Cedar Falls Activity Passes for 2026-2027. Passes are good for all 7th to 12th grade home, regular season games including select music and theatre productions.

Signed UNI Women's Basketball
$5

Starting bid

Facsimile Autographed Packers Football item
Facsimile Autographed Packers Football item
Facsimile Autographed Packers Football
$10

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Signatures from the 2025 Packers team transferred onto a commemorative football.


More Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nLBwUxfEDSdaO12Tju9OG1p3Jf_WbR5R?usp=sharing

Signed Vikings Helmet item
Signed Vikings Helmet item
Signed Vikings Helmet
$10

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Vikings mini helmet autographed by Javon Hargrave


Image of Certificate: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JnR8T_1QlLOcYmNZFQiuSKoXJpaO6riO/view?usp=sharing

Elliot Tension Mini Photo Session item
Elliot Tension Mini Photo Session
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Free Mini Photo Session

30 minutes - 15 edited photos

Splendore Medical Spa Gift Basket item
Splendore Medical Spa Gift Basket item
Splendore Medical Spa Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value: $850

Splendore The Medical Spa gift certificate

1 Ultimate Luxury Dermaplane Facial


Skinbetter Science BioRewind

Skin Health Dietary Supplement (60 capsules)


Skinbetter Science Trio Luxe

Moisture Treatment (0.5 fl oz / 15 ml)


Skinbetter Science InterFuse Treatment Cream EYE

Eye cream (0.5 fl oz / 15 ml)


Skinbetter Science Sunbetter

Advanced Mineral Protection Compact SPF 68


ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Cleanser

Normal to Oily Skin (2 fl oz)


ZO Skin Health Calming Toner

pH Balancer


Hydrating Lip Balm


Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL


NRG Pilates Basket item
NRG Pilates Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value: $150

$50 giftcard to NRG

Brillant Morse code bracelet

Shaker Bottle

Socks

Curie Clean Deodorant

Collagen Protein Bar

Irish Fest item
Irish Fest
$20

Starting bid

Value: $115

2 tickets to Irish Fest

1 T-shirt, 2 Koozies

2 Bracelets, Chapstick

Signed CD, Magnet

Signed poster (not pictured)

Here's What's Poppin' + RayGun item
Here's What's Poppin' + RayGun item
Here's What's Poppin' + RayGun
$5

Starting bid

Value: $60

RayGun T-Shirt Gift Card

Here's What's Poppin':
Opposites Attract

Caramel Corn

Cherry & Vanilla

+ Assorted Candy

Iowa Sports Supply item
Iowa Sports Supply item
Iowa Sports Supply
$20

Starting bid

Value: $300

UnderArmor Red Backpack

UnderArmor Black CF Backpack

Red Tiger Hat

Beanie x 2

Black Crew (Youth Large)

Red Hoodie (Youth Large)

Grey Crew (Adult Large)

UnderArmor White Hoodie (Adult XL)


Thank you Jake and Sam Koch!

Kokomo Design Co item
Kokomo Design Co
$5

Starting bid

Value: $65

Iowa Hawkeye stadium bag

Iowa bracelets

Iowa keychain

Golden Ostrich item
Golden Ostrich
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50

Two Custom Beach Towels

Two Custom Koozies

Air FX (Hiawatha) item
Air FX (Hiawatha)
$20

Starting bid

Value: $110

4- 60 minute general admission

4 socks

One large pizza and 4 drinks

Weekend in Okoboji item
Weekend in Okoboji
$50

Starting bid

Value: $270

2 Arnold's Park Tickets ($80),

Brooks Golf Course - 18 holes + cart ($190)

Family Fun #1 item
Family Fun #1
$20

Starting bid

Value: $143

2 Get Air Passes ($40)

2 Farm Tour Tickets Hanson Dairy ($40)

2 Tickets The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium ($50)

Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)

Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)

Family Fun #2 item
Family Fun #2
$20

Starting bid

Value: $185

Ninja U (4 passes - $60)

Waterloo Bucks (4 tickets - $52, July 4th Game)

Iowa Children's Museum (5 Tickets - $60)

Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)

Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)

Family Fun #3 item
Family Fun #3
$20

Starting bid

Value: $169

Double Tap Card ($20)

5 Arby's Sliders ($10)

Waterloo Blackhawks 4 tickets ($76)

2 Community Playhouse Tickets ($50)

Vibes - Free Scoop ($4)

Urban Pie - Free Dessert ($9)

Date Night #1 item
Date Night #1
$20

Starting bid

Value: $129

Double Tap Card ($20)

Hurling Hatchets ($47)

Pattons ($50)

Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)

Date Night #2 item
Date Night #2
$20

Starting bid

Value: $112

Escapology ($50)

Mulligans ($50)

Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)

Date Night #3 item
Date Night #3
$20

Starting bid

Value: $162

Gallagher Bluedorn - 2 Tickets to a show & Valet Parking ($100)

Montage Gift Card ($50)

Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)

Date Night #4 item
Date Night #4
$20

Starting bid

Value: $204

2 Lost Island Theme Park Tickets ($92)

Brown Bottle Gift Card ($100)

Urban Pie - 2 Free Drinks ($12)

3 Month FIT Membership + Cedar Falls Nutrition item
3 Month FIT Membership + Cedar Falls Nutrition item
3 Month FIT Membership + Cedar Falls Nutrition
$25

Starting bid

Value: $190

3 Month Membership to FIT

$50 Gift Card to Cedar Falls Nutrition

Weekend in Omaha item
Weekend in Omaha
$50

Starting bid

Value: $329

Omaha Children's Museum - 4 tickets ($68)

Omaha Zoo - 4 tickets ($110)

Fun-Plex Waterpark - 2 tickets ($86)

KIPP Indoor Park - 4 tickets ($50)

Amazing Pizza Machine ($15)

Des Moines Symphony item
Des Moines Symphony
$20

Starting bid

Value: $120

2 Tickets in the Gold Section at Any Masterworks Concert

Family Fun in Des Moines #1 item
Family Fun in Des Moines #1
$25

Starting bid

Value: $240

Des Moines Performing Arts - 4 Tickets to Billy Goats Gruff on March 6th, 2026 ($40)

Urban Air 4 Tickets ($120)

Family 4 Pack Science Center ($80)

Family Fun in Des Moines #2 item
Family Fun in Des Moines #2
$25

Starting bid

Value: $204

Iowa State Fair 4 Tickets ($44)

Des Moines Botanical Garden 4 Tickets ($48)

Blank Park Zoo - 2 Kids & 2 Adults ($52)

Urban Air 2 Tickets ($60)

Sports Fun in Des Moines item
Sports Fun in Des Moines
$25

Starting bid

Value: $190

4 Wild Tickets ($110)

4 Iowa Cubs Tickets ($80)

Fun in the Dells item
Fun in the Dells
$25

Starting bid

Value: $236

Noah's Ark General Admission - 4 tickets

Riverside Casino Package item
Riverside Casino Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

One weekday hotel stay at the Riverside Casino (Sunday- Thursday)

Two lunch buffets at Robert's Buffet or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day

Sportsplex Pool Party item
Sportsplex Pool Party
$50

Starting bid

Value: $300

Pool Party at the Waterloo Sportsplex

Treat Yourself item
Treat Yourself
$25

Starting bid

Value: $190

Trio ($50)

Barn Happy ($25)

Permanent Jewelry Voucher ($65)

$50 Cedar Falls Nutrition Gift Card

Sip and Shop item
Sip and Shop
$20

Starting bid

Value: $165

Scheels ($50)

Peters Construction - Coffee/Wine Tumbler and Apple MagSafe accessory ($65)

Tidal Wave Car Wash ($30)

Side Car Gift Card ($20)



Minnesota Twins Tickets item
Minnesota Twins Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

4 tickets to the Minnesota Twins

Kansas City Royals item
Kansas City Royals
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80

4 tickets to the Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Timberwolves item
Minnesota Timberwolves item
Minnesota Timberwolves
$5

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Signed photo of Naz Reid with certificate of authenticity.

Sports Fanatic item
Sports Fanatic
$25

Starting bid

Value: $128

2 UNI Basketball Tickets

2 St Louis Cardinals Tickets

The winner will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a Monday-Thursday Cardinals home game during

the 2026 season (exclusions include Opening Day and games against the Chicago Cubs).


Field Museum item
Field Museum
$20

Starting bid

Value: $120

Four general admission passes to the Field Museum in Chicago, IL

Fun Station - Quad Cities item
Fun Station - Quad Cities
$20

Starting bid

Value: $148

4 All Day Adventure tickets

Quad Cities

Fun Station - Cedar Rapids item
Fun Station - Cedar Rapids
$20

Starting bid

Value: $160

4 All Day Adventure tickets

Cedar Rapids

Clean Ride item
Clean Ride
$50

Starting bid

Value: $352

Dan Deery Car Detail ($250)

3 Month Wash Bar ($102)

Date Night in Ames item
Date Night in Ames item
Date Night in Ames
$20

Starting bid

Value: $112

2 Tickets to The Fab Four

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm

2 Hickory Park Ice Creams

Center Grove Orchard item
Center Grove Orchard
$20

Starting bid

Value: $104

4 tickets to the Center Grove Orchard

Panera: Bread for a Year item
Panera: Bread for a Year
$20

Starting bid

Value: $110

One loaf of Panera bread each month for a year.


The certificate entitles the bearer to a complimentary freshly baked loaf of bread each month for a year. Please note that the certificate can only be redeemed at Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Central Iowa, Eastern Iowa or Moline, IL.

C&S Oil Changes item
C&S Oil Changes
$20

Starting bid

Value: $200

2 oil changes at C&S Auto.

Time to Shine item
Time to Shine
$20

Starting bid

Value: $200

Kendra Scott Necklace ($60)

LR Jewelers Watch ($140)

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$20

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Beautiful Black and Red Quilt

64" by 72"

Scooter Gift Basket item
Scooter Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Value: $

Scooters coffee grounds

Chocolate Espresso Meltaways

Frisbee

Koozie

2 free drink coupons

