2026 Southdale Concerts Silent Auction

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Starting bid
8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 23rd
Starting bid
8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, March 3rd
Starting bid
8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, March 3rd
Starting bid
8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 30th
Starting bid
8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 30th
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