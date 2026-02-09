Southdale IMPACT

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Southdale IMPACT

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2026 Southdale Concerts Silent Auction

Kindergarten Concert
$5

Starting bid

8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 23rd

1st Grade Concert
$5

Starting bid

8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, March 3rd

2nd Grade Concert
$5

Starting bid

8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, March 3rd

5th Grade Band Concert
$5

Starting bid

8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 30th

6th Grade Band Concert
$5

Starting bid

8 Reserved front row seats and reserved parking for the Spring concert, April 30th

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