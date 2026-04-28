Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters, Inc

Hosted by

Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters, Inc

About this event

2026 Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters Second Annual Golf Outing Sponsorship Registration

Giant Oak Golf Club; 1024 Valetta Dr

Temperance, MI 48182, USA

🏆 Main Event Sponsor
$2,000

Be our top-tier supporter! Enjoy premier logo placement on our event shirts, a dedicated banner display, a complimentary foursome to play in the outing, and continuous recognition throughout the entire event and at every home event all season long.

🛺 Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be prominently featured on the golf carts, on our event shirt plus a shout-out ion our website and on social media!

🍺 Koozie Sponsor
$500

Keep drinks cool and your brand hot! Your logo will be on our golfers koozies, on our event shirt, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!

🍻 Beverage Cart Sponsor
$350

Quench thirst and gain visibility with signage on the beverage cart, your logo on our event shirt, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Get your business out there with a sign at a tee box, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!