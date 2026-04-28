2026 Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters Second Annual Golf Outing Sponsorship Registration

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About this event
Temperance, MI 48182, USA
Be our top-tier supporter! Enjoy premier logo placement on our event shirts, a dedicated banner display, a complimentary foursome to play in the outing, and continuous recognition throughout the entire event and at every home event all season long.
Your logo will be prominently featured on the golf carts, on our event shirt plus a shout-out ion our website and on social media!
Keep drinks cool and your brand hot! Your logo will be on our golfers koozies, on our event shirt, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!
Quench thirst and gain visibility with signage on the beverage cart, your logo on our event shirt, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!
Get your business out there with a sign at a tee box, plus a shout-out on our website and on social media!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!