Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters, Inc

Hosted by

Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters, Inc

About this event

2026 Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters Second Annual Golf Outing Golfer/Volunteer Registration

Giant Oak Golf Club; 1024 Valetta Dr

Temperance, MI 48182, USA

Per Team
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch at the turn, and a steak dinner. Plus raffles, prizes, and more! *Shirts are provided to anyone that registers on or before September 5th, 2026

Single Golfer
$100

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch at the turn, and a steak dinner. Plus raffles, prizes, and more! *Shirts are provided to anyone that registers on or before September 5th, 2026 **Indvidual golfers will be grouped into foursomes.

Volunteer Dinner
$30

Lunch and a shirt will be provided to all volunteers, dinner is optional at your own cost.

Volunteer Lunch
Free

The Southeast Michigan Hockey boosters is happy to cover the cost of lunch and provide a shirt for our volunteers. Thank you for your support! (Please only complete this section if you are volunteering and not staying for dinner)

Add a donation for Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters, Inc

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