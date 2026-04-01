2026 Southeast Michigan Hockey Boosters Second Annual Golf Outing Golfer/Volunteer Registration

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About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch at the turn, and a steak dinner. Plus raffles, prizes, and more! *Shirts are provided to anyone that registers on or before September 5th, 2026
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch at the turn, and a steak dinner. Plus raffles, prizes, and more! *Shirts are provided to anyone that registers on or before September 5th, 2026 **Indvidual golfers will be grouped into foursomes.
Lunch and a shirt will be provided to all volunteers, dinner is optional at your own cost.
The Southeast Michigan Hockey boosters is happy to cover the cost of lunch and provide a shirt for our volunteers. Thank you for your support! (Please only complete this section if you are volunteering and not staying for dinner)
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