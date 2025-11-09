2026 Southeast Regional Association Conference Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$12,000

Signage at all meeting room entrances and on all program/agenda paperwork; 4 admission tickets; opportunity to speak/present

Happy Hour
$9,000

Signage at all meeting room entrances and on all program/agenda paperwork; 2 admission tickets; opportunity to speak/present

Lunch Sponsor
$6,500

signage at lunch banquet and on lunch tables; 2 admission tickets; opportunity to speak/present

Lanyard Sponsor
$4,000

Name and logo on all lanyards; 2 admission tickets

Break Sponsor
$1,500

signage in all meeting rooms and on break tables; 1 admission ticket

Swag Sponsor
$1,000

logo on various swag items for give away; 1 admission ticket

