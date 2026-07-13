.2026 Southeastern Permaculture Gathering.

About this event
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Adults 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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This rate is per room; if you are sharing a room, it is your responsibility to work out the cost sharing with your roommate.
All rooms are air-conditioned and furnished with two twin beds, desks, dressers, and chairs. Communal kitchen & bathrooms are available for use. Linens are not provided. Unless you opt for the linens package below, you must bring your own bedding and towels.
5 left!
This rate is per room; if you are sharing a room, it is your responsibility to work out the cost sharing with your roommate.
All rooms are air-conditioned and furnished with two twin beds, desks, dressers, and chairs. Communal kitchen & bathrooms are available for use. Linens are not provided. Unless you opt for the linens package below, you must bring your own bedding and towels.
5 left!
If you choose to book a room at Wiese Hall and do not want to bring your own bedding, etc. the linens package is available on a per-person basis. This is a flat rate per person, not per night.
Guests will be supplied with the following linens:
One pillow
One set of twin sheets
One Blanket
Two towels (One Body & One Hand towel)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!