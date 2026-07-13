A green and white flyer advertises the Southeastern Permaculture Gathering with details about activities, catering, dates, and location, set against a blurred background of trees.
Patterson School Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Patterson School Foundation Inc

About this event

.2026 Southeastern Permaculture Gathering.

4646 Patterson School Dr

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Full Weekend Pass
$170

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Adults 18+ Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Wiese Hall: 3 Nights (Thursday - Sunday) PER ROOM RATE
$180

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This rate is per room; if you are sharing a room, it is your responsibility to work out the cost sharing with your roommate.


All rooms are air-conditioned and furnished with two twin beds, desks, dressers, and chairs. Communal kitchen & bathrooms are available for use. Linens are not provided. Unless you opt for the linens package below, you must bring your own bedding and towels.

Wiese Hall: 2 Nights (Friday - Sunday) PER ROOM RATE
$120

5 left!

This rate is per room; if you are sharing a room, it is your responsibility to work out the cost sharing with your roommate.


All rooms are air-conditioned and furnished with two twin beds, desks, dressers, and chairs. Communal kitchen & bathrooms are available for use. Linens are not provided. Unless you opt for the linens package below, you must bring your own bedding and towels.

Linens Package - PER PERSON
$25

5 left!

If you choose to book a room at Wiese Hall and do not want to bring your own bedding, etc. the linens package is available on a per-person basis. This is a flat rate per person, not per night.

Guests will be supplied with the following linens:

One pillow

One set of twin sheets

One Blanket

Two towels (One Body & One Hand towel)

Add a donation for Patterson School Foundation Inc

$

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