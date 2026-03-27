Southern Colorado Construction Career Day Foundation Inc

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Southern Colorado Construction Career Day Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Southern Colorado Construction Career Day

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Your Recognition Value Is:

· Full Page Ad in Career Guide

· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Platinum Level

· A couple of minutes at the Podium at Closing Assembly

Hard Hat Sponsor
$3,500

Your Recognition Value Is:

· Signage at registration: “Hard Hats Provided by [Company]”

· ½ Ad in Career Guide

· Recognition at Closing Assembly

· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at hard hat sponsor

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Your Recognition Value is:

· ½ Page Ad in Career Guide

· Recognition at Closing Assembly

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Gold Level

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Your Recognition Value is:

· Signage at lunch area: “Lunch Provided by [Company]”

· ½ Page Ad in Career Guide

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition as lunch sponsor

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Your Recognition Value Is:

· Signage at the breakfast area: “Breakfast Provided by [Company Name]”

· Recognition during the morning opening announcements

· ¼ Page Ad in Career Guide

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition as Breakfast Sponsor

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Your Recognition Value Is:

· ¼ Page Ad in Career Guide

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Silver Level

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Your Recognition Value is:

· Business Card Ad in Career Guide

· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks

· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Bronze Level

Snack Sponsor
$500

Your Recognition Value Is:

·  Business Card Ad in Career Guide

·  Web Site and Social Media Recognition as snack sponsor

Add a donation for Southern Colorado Construction Career Day Foundation Inc

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