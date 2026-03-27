2026 Southern Colorado Construction Career Day

Hosted by
About this event
Your Recognition Value Is:
· Full Page Ad in Career Guide
· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Platinum Level
· A couple of minutes at the Podium at Closing Assembly
Your Recognition Value Is:
· Signage at registration: “Hard Hats Provided by [Company]”
· ½ Ad in Career Guide
· Recognition at Closing Assembly
· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at hard hat sponsor
Your Recognition Value is:
· ½ Page Ad in Career Guide
· Recognition at Closing Assembly
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Short Video created with a representative from your company about the importance of Construction Career Days.
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Gold Level
Your Recognition Value is:
· Signage at lunch area: “Lunch Provided by [Company]”
· ½ Page Ad in Career Guide
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition as lunch sponsor
Your Recognition Value Is:
· Signage at the breakfast area: “Breakfast Provided by [Company Name]”
· Recognition during the morning opening announcements
· ¼ Page Ad in Career Guide
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition as Breakfast Sponsor
Your Recognition Value Is:
· ¼ Page Ad in Career Guide
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Silver Level
Your Recognition Value is:
· Business Card Ad in Career Guide
· Option to provide hard hat stickers to be distributed in the student backpacks
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition at Bronze Level
Your Recognition Value Is:
· Business Card Ad in Career Guide
· Web Site and Social Media Recognition as snack sponsor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!