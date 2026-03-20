Alcorn Memphis Alumni Chapter

Hosted by

Alcorn Memphis Alumni Chapter

About this event

2026 Southern Heritage Classic Alcorn Side Tickets

335 S Hollywood St

Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Section 104
$60

Row 3, Seats 1-28

Row 4, Seats 1-28

Section 104
$60

Row 10, Seats 1-28

Row 11, Seats 1-28

Row 103
$60

Row 3, Seats 1-22
Row 3, Seats 1-22

Row 4, Seats 1-22

Row 5, Seats 1-22

Row 103
$60

Row 6, Seats 1-22

Row 7, Seats 1-22

Row 8, Seats 1-22
Row 9, Seats 1-22

Row 105
$60

Row 3, Seats 1-22

Row 4, Seats 1-22

Row 5, Seats 1-22

Row 105
$60

Row 6, Seats 1-22

Row 7, Seats 1-22

Row 8, Seats 1-22

Section 231
$45

Row 2, Seats 4-16

Section 231
$45

Row 9, Seats 1-23

Section 124
$30

Row 2, Seats 1-6

Row 3, Seats 1-6

Row 4, Seats 1-6

Section 130
$30

Row 2, Seats 1-15

Row 3, Seats 1-15

Row 4, Seats 1-16

Alcorn Style HBCU Tailgate Experience
$50

Join us for the Alcorn HBCU Experience Tailgate Party, where you'll enjoy great food, music, and camaraderie with fellow Alcorn State University alumni, fans, and family. Come celebrate the Brave Nation spirit with us at the tailgate, location TBA! Early bird tickets go off sale on September 1, 2026. Regular tickets will be $60 Day of.

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