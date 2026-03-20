2026 Southern Heritage Classic Alcorn Side Tickets

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Row 3, Seats 1-28
Row 4, Seats 1-28
Row 10, Seats 1-28
Row 11, Seats 1-28
Row 3, Seats 1-22
Row 3, Seats 1-22
Row 4, Seats 1-22
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Row 6, Seats 1-22
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Row 9, Seats 1-22
Row 3, Seats 1-22
Row 4, Seats 1-22
Row 5, Seats 1-22
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Row 8, Seats 1-22
Row 2, Seats 4-16
Row 9, Seats 1-23
Row 2, Seats 1-6
Row 3, Seats 1-6
Row 4, Seats 1-6
Row 2, Seats 1-15
Row 3, Seats 1-15
Row 4, Seats 1-16
Join us for the Alcorn HBCU Experience Tailgate Party, where you'll enjoy great food, music, and camaraderie with fellow Alcorn State University alumni, fans, and family. Come celebrate the Brave Nation spirit with us at the tailgate, location TBA! Early bird tickets go off sale on September 1, 2026. Regular tickets will be $60 Day of.
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