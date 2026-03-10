Southport Historical Society

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Southport Historical Society

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2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Sponsorship

Interior Front Cover Ad
$350

Full page ad printed on the inside front cover of the 2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Keepsake booklet.

Interior Back Cover Ad
$350

Full page ad printed on the inside back cover of the 2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Keepsake booklet.

Full page Ad
$250

Full page ad in the 2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Keepsake booklet.

Half page Ad
$175

Half page ad in the 2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Keepsake booklet.

Quarter page Ad
$125

Quarter page ad in the 2026 Southport Holiday Home Tour Keepsake booklet.

Home Sponsor
$500

Garden flag with your logo in front of one of the homes on the tour for the entire two-day event.

Add a donation for Southport Historical Society

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