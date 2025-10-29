2026 Annual Gala Fundraiser

5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd

Lanham, MD 20706, USA

Early Bird Special
$80
✨ Enjoy a night filled with:

  • Live entertainment & special performances
  • Recognition of 9 years of Single Parent Achievers
  • Dinner, dancing, and networking with changemakers
  • Silent auction & raffle prizes supporting our mission

🎟️ Ticket Prices:

  • Early Bird Special: $80 — available until November 30
Children's Gala Pricing
$30

Parents can purchase a Young Achievers ticket(s) for their children aged 12 and under for just $30 This ticket grant access to the Gala, allowing our young achievers to join in the celebration. It's a great opportunity for children to be part of this inspiring event.

Legacy Sponsor Pricing
$150

By purchasing a Legacy Sponsor ticket, you are empowering the movement of the Single Parent Achievers community and inspiring the next generation. Join us in making a difference. Your sponsorship includes: (Gift Bag, Special Seating and
Recognition in our program).

Celebrate Together — Table of 8
$560
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for an inspiring night of celebration!
Your Table of 8 package includes reserved seating for eight and the opportunity to make a collective impact supporting single parent achievers.(1) seat FREE

✨ Perfect for businesses, community groups, or families who want to give back in style.

Advance Sale
$90

  • 🎟️ Ticket Prices:
  • Advance Sale: $90 — available until January 31
Final Sale
$100

$

