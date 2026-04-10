2026 Spaghetti Dinner

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About this event
Grants entry to the Spaghetti Dinner.
Grants entry to the Spaghetti Dinner.
1 FREE kid’s meal per 1 paid adult meal
Business Card ad (3.5x2) on Dinner Placemat; Table Sponsor; logo on A.M. Website for 12 months.
Copper plus logo on Rotary Retractable Banner for 1 year
Silver plus individualized Sponsor Banner.
Gold plus Rotary Tote Bag Sponsor; Event Multi-Sponsor Banner
Silver plus Event Signage Major Sponsor; Named Scholarship
$
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