Rotary Club Of Plymouth A.M.

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Plymouth A.M.

About this event

2026 Spaghetti Dinner

500 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

Early Bird Gen Admit (6+)
$12.50
Available until Sep 11

Grants entry to the Spaghetti Dinner.

General Admission (6+)
$15

Grants entry to the Spaghetti Dinner.

Children Admission (0 - 5)
Free

1 FREE kid’s meal per 1 paid adult meal

Copper Sponsorship
$200

Business Card ad (3.5x2) on Dinner Placemat; Table Sponsor; logo on A.M. Website for 12 months.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Copper plus logo on Rotary Retractable Banner for 1 year

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Silver plus individualized Sponsor Banner.

Sapphire Sponsor
$2,000

Gold plus Rotary Tote Bag Sponsor; Event Multi-Sponsor Banner

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

Silver plus Event Signage Major Sponsor; Named Scholarship

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Plymouth A.M.

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