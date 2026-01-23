2026 Spaghetti Dinner

Hosted by
Enjoy an in-person dinner of:
Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
Meatballs
Garlic Breadstick
Salad (w/Dressing Packet)
Water Bottle
$5.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.
Hot Packet Meal TO GO with:
Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
Meatballs
Garlic Breadstick
Salad (w/Dressing Packet)
Water Bottle
Meals will be packaged and ready for pick up at 5:00 PM
$5.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.
This meal is packaged TO GO and includes:
1 lb Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce
12 Meatballs
8 Garlic Breadsticks
Salad Bowl (w/ Ranch Dressing)
4 Water Bottles
Meals will be prepared for pick up at 5:00 PM
$15.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.
$
