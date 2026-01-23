Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

Hosted by

Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

About this event

2026 Spaghetti Dinner

3496 E Morgan St

Martinsville, IN 46151, USA

Individual Meal Ticket
$15

Enjoy an in-person dinner of:

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

Meatballs

Garlic Breadstick

Salad (w/Dressing Packet)

Water Bottle


$5.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.

TO GO: Individual Meal Ticket
$16

Hot Packet Meal TO GO with:

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

Meatballs

Garlic Breadstick

Salad (w/Dressing Packet)

Water Bottle


Meals will be packaged and ready for pick up at 5:00 PM


$5.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.

TO GO: Family of 4 Dinner
$45

This meal is packaged TO GO and includes:

1 lb Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

12 Meatballs

8 Garlic Breadsticks

Salad Bowl (w/ Ranch Dressing)

4 Water Bottles


Meals will be prepared for pick up at 5:00 PM


$15.00 of this ticket goes towards a child's summer fee. Be sure to write the name of the child you want to benefit before checkout.

Add a donation for Precious Playmates Daycare Ministry

$

