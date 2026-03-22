2026 Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

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Indulge in the perfect blend of fresh and decadent with these Chocolate Covered Strawberries—handcrafted by the talented baker at Grace & Grain Bakehouse and dipped to perfection in rich, luscious chocolate.
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Indulge your sweet tooth with this classic Red Velvet Cake—handcrafted by the talented baker at Grace & Grain Bakehouse and layered with rich cocoa flavor and velvety smooth texture.
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Indulge in the delicate, nutty sweetness of this Almond Cake—handcrafted by the talented baker at Grace & Grain Bakehouse.
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Indulge your sweet tooth with this irresistible S’mores Cake—handcrafted by the talented baker at Grace & Grain Bakehouse and inspired by the classic campfire favorite.
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Bring a taste of Belize to your table with this vibrant collection of island favorites! Featuring the world-famous flavors of Marie Sharp's, this bundle comes straight from a beloved local staple just down the road from the village we serve in Belize.
Handcrafted in Belize using fresh, locally grown ingredients, this collection includes Marie Sharp’s signature hot sauces—known for their bold flavor, perfect balance of heat, and unmistakable Caribbean flair—alongside delicious locally made jam that captures the sweet, tropical essence of the region.
Perfect for food lovers and adventurous palates alike, this bundle offers a true taste of Belize—sweet, spicy, and full of heart. Every item tells a story of community, culture, and connection.
Bid generously and enjoy a flavorful way to support meaningful work that’s making a difference!
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Dive deeper into God’s Word with this inspiring Bible Recap Set, featuring the Study Guide, The God Shot, and a companion journal by Tara-Leigh Cobble, creator of The Bible Recap.
Designed to help you understand and love Scripture more fully, this set offers thoughtful insights, daily reflections, and space to process what you’re learning along the way. Whether you’re new to the Bible or looking to enrich your daily study, this collection is a meaningful resource for growing in faith and staying rooted in truth.
Bid generously and invest in a tool that encourages deeper connection with God’s Word while supporting a great cause!
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Bring faith-filled fun to the whole family with The Chosen Adventures Fan Box! Inspired by the animated spinoff series of The Chosen, this interactive activity kit is packed with over 10 engaging activities—including puzzles, crafts, recipes, and coloring pages—that make learning about Scripture fun for kids of all ages.
The box also includes exclusive digital content and is designed for interactive family use, letting children and parents explore the stories together while watching the series. A perfect way to combine faith, creativity, and quality time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!