2026 Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

Bring a taste of Belize to your table with this vibrant collection of island favorites! Featuring the world-famous flavors of Marie Sharp's, this bundle comes straight from a beloved local staple just down the road from the village we serve in Belize.





Handcrafted in Belize using fresh, locally grown ingredients, this collection includes Marie Sharp’s signature hot sauces—known for their bold flavor, perfect balance of heat, and unmistakable Caribbean flair—alongside delicious locally made jam that captures the sweet, tropical essence of the region.





Perfect for food lovers and adventurous palates alike, this bundle offers a true taste of Belize—sweet, spicy, and full of heart. Every item tells a story of community, culture, and connection.





Bid generously and enjoy a flavorful way to support meaningful work that’s making a difference!