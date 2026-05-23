2026 SPCA Florida Condo Vacation Raffle

Online raffle ticket to win a 1-week stay at Island Echos in Fort Walton Beach, Florida! The condo includes 2 bedrooms (1 king, 2 twin beds, 1 sofa bed), 2 baths, and a high-rise with a balcony. Pets are not permitted. The unit faces the Gulf beach. Amenities include a shared pool (Gulf side) and a tennis/pickleball court. Condo available from mid-September through mid-December 2026. Airfare not included. ($125 cleaning fee will be paid by Medina SPCA). Value: $1,500.





The condo rental is generously donated by Cheryl & Patrick Kennedy. Proceeds will benefit the Medina County SPCA.

The winner will be posted on the Medina County SPCA Facebook on Friday, June 19!