2026 Speaker Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Full Conference - Sept 4 - 8, 2026. Includes Monday night banquet & awards.
Banquet Options:
https://uacastrology.com/banquet-menu/
Does not include pre or post conference workshops.
Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference
Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.
Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026.
Pre Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Rate available through July 22 - to onsite. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available through July 22 - to onsite.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.
Rate available July 22 to on-site. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA..
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Rate available July 22 to on-site.
Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.
Join us for a beautiful moonlight cruise on Lake Michigan. Transportation to and from Navy Pier is included. Further information and instructions can be found at https://uacastrology.com/moonlight-cruise/
Laugh! Dance! Party!
B&W 3"x2"
B&W - 3.5"w x 2.3"t
B&W - 3.5"w x 4.75"t
color - 3.5"w x 4.75"t
B&W - 7.25"w x 4.75"t
color - 7.25"w x 4.75"t
B&W - 7.25"w x 9.5"t
color - 7.25"w x 9.5"t
Examples: flyers, keychains, pens, brochures, postcard, etc. Item must be approved by UAC.
THE PROGRAM COVER ADS ARE NOT FREE! Select this option to enter in the lottery for the Cover (color) Spots! Inside front ($900), inside front facing ($900), inside back ($900), inside back facing ($900), outside back ($1,125). June 1, 2026 deadline to enter. Lottery selections will happen June 5, 2026!
THE TOTE BAG ADS ARE NOT FREE! Select this option to enter in the lottery for the Tote Bag Ads. One side ($1700), 1/2 side ($950). March 25th deadline to enter. Lottery selections will happen March 31, 2026!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!