United Astrology Conference Inc

Hosted by

United Astrology Conference Inc

About this event

2026 Speaker Registration

540 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Complimentary Conference Registration
Free

Full Conference - Sept 4 - 8, 2026. Includes Monday night banquet & awards.


Banquet Options:

https://uacastrology.com/banquet-menu/

Does not include pre or post conference workshops.

Quadruple Membership
$180

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference

Quadruple Membership - Currency Equity Rate
$135

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.

Level 3 - Pre Conference workshops - member rate
$135
Available until May 21

Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 3 - Pre Conference workshops - non-member rate
$155
Available until May 21

Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 3 - Post Conference Workshops - member rate
$135
Available until May 21

Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Level 3 - Post Conference Workshops - non-member rate
$155
Available until May 21

Rate available Jan 20 - May 20, 2026.

Pre Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026

Level 4 - Pre Conference workshops - member rate
$155
Available until Jul 22

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.
Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 4 - Pre Conference workshops - non-member rate
$175
Available until Jul 22

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 4 - Post Conference Workshops - member rate
$155
Available until Jul 22

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Level 4 - Post Conference Workshops - non-member rate
$175
Available until Jul 22

Rate available May 21 - July 21, 2026.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Level 5 - Pre Conference workshops - member rate
$175
Available until Sep 3

Rate available through July 22 - to onsite. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 5 - Pre Conference workshops - non-member rate
$195
Available until Sep 3

Rate available through July 22 - to onsite.

Pre Conference workshops - Thurs Sept 3, 2026.

Level 5 - Post Conference Workshops - member rate
$175
Available until Sep 9

Rate available July 22 to on-site. Must be a current paid member of one of the sponsoring organizations - AFA, ISAR, NCGR, OPA, ACVA or AYA..

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Level 5 - Post Conference Workshops - non-member rate
$195
Available until Sep 9

Rate available July 22 to on-site.

Post Conference workshops - Wed Sept 9, 2026.

Lake Michigan Moonlight Lake Cruise
$70

Join us for a beautiful moonlight cruise on Lake Michigan. Transportation to and from Navy Pier is included. Further information and instructions can be found at https://uacastrology.com/moonlight-cruise/

Laugh! Dance! Party!

Business Card
$93.50

B&W 3"x2"

1/8 page wide
$119

B&W - 3.5"w x 2.3"t

1/4 page B&W tall
$195.50

B&W - 3.5"w x 4.75"t

1/4 page color tall
$216.75

color - 3.5"w x 4.75"t

1/2 page B&W (horizontal)
$306

B&W - 7.25"w x 4.75"t

1/2 page color (horizontal)
$391

color - 7.25"w x 4.75"t

Full page B&W
$548.25

B&W - 7.25"w x 9.5"t

Full page color
$650.25

color - 7.25"w x 9.5"t

Tote Bag Insert
$700

Examples: flyers, keychains, pens, brochures, postcard, etc. Item must be approved by UAC.

Program Cover Lottery
Free

THE PROGRAM COVER ADS ARE NOT FREE! Select this option to enter in the lottery for the Cover (color) Spots! Inside front ($900), inside front facing ($900), inside back ($900), inside back facing ($900), outside back ($1,125). June 1, 2026 deadline to enter. Lottery selections will happen June 5, 2026!

Tote Bag Lottery
Free

THE TOTE BAG ADS ARE NOT FREE! Select this option to enter in the lottery for the Tote Bag Ads. One side ($1700), 1/2 side ($950). March 25th deadline to enter. Lottery selections will happen March 31, 2026!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!