2026 SPECTACULAR RAFFLE

Tickets purchased will be entered into the ticket drum on April 29, 2026. Each ticket will list the contact information entered at time of purchase. Winner need not be present at the dinner or drawing. Winners will be contacted using the information entered at check out.



No Substitution of the offered prize may be made and no cash will be given in lieu of the prize.



Proceeds will be devoted to enriching and enhancing the curriculum for students in the East Brunswick Public Schools.



MUST BE 18 or OLDER TO PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS