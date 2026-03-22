2026 Spectacular - South Central States

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About this event
Campers. Special discount if you bring friend...$50 off yours and your friend.
Registration total is $500 see below for help
Apply for Campership for pay half,
ask if congregation could pay $125
you pay the balance of $125
Giving of your time and talent, to make a difference in our youth!
Registration total is $325 see below for help
Apply for Campership for pay half,
ask if congregation could pay $81.25
you pay the balance of $81.25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!