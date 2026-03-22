South Central Mission Center Community of Christ

Hosted by

South Central Mission Center Community of Christ

About this event

2026 Spectacular - South Central States

1 University Pl

Lamoni, IA 50140, USA

Campers
Pay what you can

Campers. Special discount if you bring friend...$50 off yours and your friend.

Registration total is $500 see below for help

Apply for Campership for pay half,

ask if congregation could pay $125

you pay the balance of $125

Staff
Pay what you can

Giving of your time and talent, to make a difference in our youth!

Registration total is $325 see below for help

Apply for Campership for pay half,

ask if congregation could pay $81.25

you pay the balance of $81.25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!