2026 SPEO Golf Outing

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About this event
Proudly show your firm‘s support of SPEO by adding your logo to the beverage cart! Your sponsorship directly supports SPEO’s mission and will be visible throughout the outing.
Individual Golfer Registration for SPEO Protégé firms
Individual Golfer Registration
Foursome registration for protégé member firms
Foursome registration for member firms
Foursome registration for non-member firms
Dinner only registration for individuals
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!