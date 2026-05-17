Southwestern Pennsylvania Engineering Outreach Inc

Hosted by

Southwestern Pennsylvania Engineering Outreach Inc

About this event

2026 SPEO Golf Outing

100 Churchill Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15235, USA

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$275

Proudly show your firm‘s support of SPEO by adding your logo to the beverage cart! Your sponsorship directly supports SPEO’s mission and will be visible throughout the outing.

Individual Golfer - Protégé Firms
$275

Individual Golfer Registration for SPEO Protégé firms

Individual Golfer - Member and Non-Member Organizations
$325

Individual Golfer Registration

Foursome - Protégé Member Firms
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome registration for protégé member firms

Foursome - Member Organizations
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome registration for member firms

Foursome - Non-Member Organizations
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome registration for non-member firms

Dinner Registration
$100

Dinner only registration for individuals

Add a donation for Southwestern Pennsylvania Engineering Outreach Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!