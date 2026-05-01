2026 Spirit of Giving Auction

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Starting bid
Capture priceless moments with a portrait session from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits. The session includes a commissioned 14" fine art heirloom family portrait with lavish artistry.
Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Presented by Wildest International Safaris, this Namibia Big Game Hunt is for three hunters and includes trophy fees.
Includes:
Trip valid for 2026 to 2028 seasons. For more details, please contact the Spirit of Giving inbox.
Value: $7,960
Donated by Wildest International Safaris
Starting bid
Relax with 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico! This certificate includes:
A reservation fee of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at the time of reservation.
How it works: The winner will receive a redemption code to register on the Cancun Cards website. You must register by June 6, 2026, then the certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date. Please visit https://www.cancuncards.com/ for FAQs.
Value: $999
Donated by Cancun Cards
Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards
1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6
months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.
2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or
common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of
the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.
3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be
collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.
4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date.
5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance.
Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected].
7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or
any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.
8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.
10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.
11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, nightclub passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.
14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.
15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.
Starting bid
Relax with 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico! This certificate includes:
A reservation fee of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at the time of reservation.
How it works: The winner will receive a redemption code to register on the Cancun Cards website. You must register by June 6, 2026, then the certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date. Please visit https://www.cancuncards.com/ for FAQs.
Value: $999
Donated by Cancun Cards
Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards
1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6
months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.
2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or
common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of
the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.
3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be
collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.
4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date.
5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance.
Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected].
7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or
any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.
8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.
10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.
11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, nightclub passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.
14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.
15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.
Starting bid
Relax with 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida! This certificate includes:
How it works: The winner will receive a redemption code to register on the Orlando Cards website. You must redeem by May 6, 2027. Please visit https://florida-cards.com/ingles/ for FAQs.
Value: $800
Donated by Orlando Cards, a product of Cancun Cards
OrlandoCards Terms & Conditions:
1. This vacation certificate provides accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 18 in a standard hotel room for 5 days and 4 nights in Orlando, Florida. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of registration.
2. This vacation certificate is valid for married or cohabiting couples between 28 and 70 years old (if married, both partners must travel together) and single women between 30 to 60 years old (maximum of 3 single women traveling together). Guests must show a valid driver’s license for identification and a major credit card (Visa, MasterCard or American Express) during check-in at the resort. This certificate is NOT valid for single men (no exceptions).
3. You must make your reservation at least 45 days ahead of your trip date during low season and 90 days ahead for high season, subject to availability. High season includes Easter week, June 15 to August 15; December 15 to January 6, as well as official holidays for both Mexico and the United States. Surcharges apply on holidays and/or special dates.
4. Additional nights and extra guests will be subject to availability by the reservations department, and rates may vary depending on season, availability, and type of room.
5. There is a reservation fee that must be paid when you make your reservation.
6. OrlandoCards is not responsible for expenses caused by accidents, delays, or acts of nature that may occur during this promotion.
7. OrlandoCards does NOT accept any responsibility for verbal or written offers made by any representative, agent, or sponsor outside of what is specified within these terms and conditions.
8. OrlandoCards is not responsible for providing meals, drinks, tips, airfare, or any other type of transportation to the destination. Incidental expenses such as telephone calls, taxes, and any other personal expenses are the full responsibility of the client.
9. Once the traveler has received the final confirmation from the hotel, any change or cancellation must be sent to the agent in writing via e-mail and must be signed by the client no later than 15 business days before the day of travel to avoid any type of penalty.
10. All reservation requests are subject to availability and must be requested by the owner and/or co-owner of the package by email [email protected] or by telephone from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m:
WhatsApp: +52 998 241 0060
USA/CAN 1 800 401 5312
Rest of the World +52 998 251 6017
11. This package cannot be used in conjunction with any other OrlandoCards promotion or with any promotional offers made by any other affiliate.
12. This offer is NOT valid for groups. Note: a group refers to 2 (two) or more families traveling together and staying at the same hotel during the same vacation period.
13. Because this is a family promotion, married guests must travel with their spouse; otherwise, the reservation cannot be confirmed.
14. This certificate is valid for 18 months to travel and 12 months to book from the moment of registration. All requests to extend the expiration date must be made before the original expiration date.
15. During your stay in Orlando, you will be invited to participate in a tour of the resort. If you agree, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions or night club passes. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you’ll receive offers for these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
16. To use this certificate, the holder must not have attended any sales presentations 6 months prior to check-in.
17. Please note that approximately 3 days prior to your arrival, you will receive a call to welcome you and confirm your travel itinerary, as well as assist you with any special requests, schedule your meeting day and time, and collect hotel fees ($25 to $35
USD per room per night). This fee will cover taxes, access to all hotel amenities, and security as the property is located in a private community. Additionally, you will be required to leave a $250 USD deposit upon registration to cover any incidental charges. If there are no unforeseen events during your departure, this deposit will be returned to your credit card.
Starting bid
Relax with 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida! This certificate includes:
How it works: The winner will receive a redemption code to register on the Orlando Cards website. You must redeem by May 6, 2027. Please visit https://florida-cards.com/ingles/ for FAQs.
Value: $800
Donated by Orlando Cards, a product of Cancun Cards
OrlandoCards Terms & Conditions:
1. This vacation certificate provides accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 18 in a standard hotel room for 5 days and 4 nights in Orlando, Florida. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of registration.
2. This vacation certificate is valid for married or cohabiting couples between 28 and 70 years old (if married, both partners must travel together) and single women between 30 to 60 years old (maximum of 3 single women traveling together). Guests must show a valid driver’s license for identification and a major credit card (Visa, MasterCard or American Express) during check-in at the resort. This certificate is NOT valid for single men (no exceptions).
3. You must make your reservation at least 45 days ahead of your trip date during low season and 90 days ahead for high season, subject to availability. High season includes Easter week, June 15 to August 15; December 15 to January 6, as well as official holidays for both Mexico and the United States. Surcharges apply on holidays and/or special dates.
4. Additional nights and extra guests will be subject to availability by the reservations department, and rates may vary depending on season, availability, and type of room.
5. There is a reservation fee that must be paid when you make your reservation.
6. OrlandoCards is not responsible for expenses caused by accidents, delays, or acts of nature that may occur during this promotion.
7. OrlandoCards does NOT accept any responsibility for verbal or written offers made by any representative, agent, or sponsor outside of what is specified within these terms and conditions.
8. OrlandoCards is not responsible for providing meals, drinks, tips, airfare, or any other type of transportation to the destination. Incidental expenses such as telephone calls, taxes, and any other personal expenses are the full responsibility of the client.
9. Once the traveler has received the final confirmation from the hotel, any change or cancellation must be sent to the agent in writing via e-mail and must be signed by the client no later than 15 business days before the day of travel to avoid any type of penalty.
10. All reservation requests are subject to availability and must be requested by the owner and/or co-owner of the package by email [email protected] or by telephone from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m:
WhatsApp: +52 998 241 0060
USA/CAN 1 800 401 5312
Rest of the World +52 998 251 6017
11. This package cannot be used in conjunction with any other OrlandoCards promotion or with any promotional offers made by any other affiliate.
12. This offer is NOT valid for groups. Note: a group refers to 2 (two) or more families traveling together and staying at the same hotel during the same vacation period.
13. Because this is a family promotion, married guests must travel with their spouse; otherwise, the reservation cannot be confirmed.
14. This certificate is valid for 18 months to travel and 12 months to book from the moment of registration. All requests to extend the expiration date must be made before the original expiration date.
15. During your stay in Orlando, you will be invited to participate in a tour of the resort. If you agree, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions or night club passes. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you’ll receive offers for these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
16. To use this certificate, the holder must not have attended any sales presentations 6 months prior to check-in.
17. Please note that approximately 3 days prior to your arrival, you will receive a call to welcome you and confirm your travel itinerary, as well as assist you with any special requests, schedule your meeting day and time, and collect hotel fees ($25 to $35
USD per room per night). This fee will cover taxes, access to all hotel amenities, and security as the property is located in a private community. Additionally, you will be required to leave a $250 USD deposit upon registration to cover any incidental charges. If there are no unforeseen events during your departure, this deposit will be returned to your credit card.
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