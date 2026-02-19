2026- Spirit Wear Pre-Order

🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit Zip-Up Hoodie

Youth sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL

Cozy, stylish, and perfect for showing your Eagle pride!

Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.

Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.