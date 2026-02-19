2026- Spirit Wear Pre-Order

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🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit T-Shirt 🦅
Youth & Adult sizes — same price for all!
Youth sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL
Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.
🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit Zip-Up Hoodie
Youth sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL
Adult sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL
Cozy, stylish, and perfect for showing your Eagle pride!
Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.
🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit Zip-Up Hoodie
Adult sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL
Cozy, stylish, and perfect for showing your Eagle pride!
Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.
$
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