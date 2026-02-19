James Guinn Elementary PTA

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James Guinn Elementary PTA

About this shop

2026- Spirit Wear Pre-Order

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$15

🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit T-Shirt 🦅
Youth & Adult sizes — same price for all!

Youth sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL


Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.

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Youth Zip- Up Hoodie item
Youth Zip- Up Hoodie item
Youth Zip- Up Hoodie
$25

🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit Zip-Up Hoodie
Youth sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL

Adult sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL
Cozy, stylish, and perfect for showing your Eagle pride!
Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.

0
Adult Zip- Up Hoodie item
Adult Zip- Up Hoodie item
Adult Zip- Up Hoodie
$30

🦅 Guinn Elementary Spirit Zip-Up Hoodie
Adult sizes available: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL
Cozy, stylish, and perfect for showing your Eagle pride!
Available in one color only, as shown in the picture.
Preorder now: 5/14/26 – 5/22/26.

0
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