2026 Spirit Wear - spring / summer

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Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL
Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T
Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T
SO soft and comfortable! Long length. Sizes Small - 4XL
So soft and comfy! Youth Sizes Small - XL
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo
Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo
Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).
Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).
Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).
Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.
Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.
Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.
Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.
Each kit comes with an 8" Panther and everything you need: a stuffing pack, a wishing heart to insert inside the animal, a Chatham Panther T-shirt, and a birth certificate.
50"x60" super soft plush fabric. Perfect for those late night sporting events in the Fall, or anytime to cozy up on the couch. Design as shown.
Choose from black, red, or charcoal gray with either logo #1, logo #2, or logo #3. Logo will be in white.
Approximately 4" - 5" wide by approximately 2" high. Suitable for vehicle windows, or any non-porous, flat surface. Various color combinations with red, black, and white. Color selection with be at random.
3" round magnet suitable for vehicles, lockers, tool boxes, or anywhere else!
White mug with choice of logo #1, #2, or #3. All logos will be black on the white mug. Mugs are handwash only.
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