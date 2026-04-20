Chatham MED PTO

Offered by

Chatham MED PTO

About this shop

2026 Spirit Wear - spring / summer

Adult T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #1
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult T-shirt - Logo #2 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #2
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Adult T-shirt - Logo #3 item
Adult T-shirt - Logo #3
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 5XL

Women's V-neck T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Women's V-neck T-shirt - Logo #1
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #2 item
Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #2
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with black or white logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #3 item
Women's V-Neck T-shirt - Logo #3
$15

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes S - 3XL

Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #1 item
Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #1
$15

Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #2 item
Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #2
$15

Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #3 item
Women's Racerback Tank - Logo #3
$15

Sizes XS - 2XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #1 item
Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #1
$15

Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #2 item
Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #2
$15

Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #3 item
Adult Unisex Tank - Logo #3
$15

Sizes S - 3XL. Tank available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo).

Youth T-shirt - Logo #1 item
Youth T-shirt - Logo #1
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth T-Shirt - Logo #2 item
Youth T-Shirt - Logo #2
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Youth T-Shirt - Logo #3 item
Youth T-Shirt - Logo #3
$12

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes YOUTH XS - XL

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #1 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #1
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #2 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #2
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #3 item
Toddler T-Shirt - Logo #3
$10

Shirt available in white (with black logo), red (with white or black logo), black (with white logo), and sport gray (with black logo). Sizes 2T - 6T

Adult Flannel PJ pants item
Adult Flannel PJ pants
$30

SO soft and comfortable! Long length. Sizes Small - 4XL

Youth Flannel PJ Pants item
Youth Flannel PJ Pants
$28

So soft and comfy! Youth Sizes Small - XL

Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #1 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #1
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).

Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #2 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #2
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).

Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #3 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 7" - Logo #3
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black (white logo), grey (black logo), and red (choice of black or white logo).

Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #1 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #1
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo

Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #2 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #2
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo

Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #3 item
Unisex Performance Shorts 9" - Logo #3
$18

Sizes S - 3XL. Available in black with white logo

Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #1 item
Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #1
$15

Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).

Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #2 item
Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #2
$15

Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).

Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #3 item
Youth Performance Shorts - Logo #3
$15

Sizes Youth Small - Youth XL. Available in Black (white logo), and red (choice of white or black logo).

Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #1 item
Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #1
$25

Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #3 item
Snapback Mesh Trucker Hat - Embroidered Logo #3
$25

Port Authority Snapback Hat - one size fits most. Choose from Black front / Black back (white logo), Black front / White back (white logo), Red front / Red back (white or black logo), Gray Front / White back (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #1 item
Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #1
$20

Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #3 item
Youth Hat - Embroidered Logo #3
$20

Youth Port & Company 6 panel twill hat with velcro closure. One size fits most. Choose from Black (white logo), Red (black or white logo), Gray (white logo), or White (black logo). Logo will be centered on the front.

Chatham Panther "Stuff a Friend" Kit item
Chatham Panther "Stuff a Friend" Kit
$25

Each kit comes with an 8" Panther and everything you need: a stuffing pack, a wishing heart to insert inside the animal, a Chatham Panther T-shirt, and a birth certificate.

Soft and Cozy Blanket item
Soft and Cozy Blanket
$25

50"x60" super soft plush fabric. Perfect for those late night sporting events in the Fall, or anytime to cozy up on the couch. Design as shown.

Cinch Sack item
Cinch Sack
$12

Choose from black, red, or charcoal gray with either logo #1, logo #2, or logo #3. Logo will be in white.

Vinyl Decal item
Vinyl Decal
$4

Approximately 4" - 5" wide by approximately 2" high. Suitable for vehicle windows, or any non-porous, flat surface. Various color combinations with red, black, and white. Color selection with be at random.

Vehicle Magnet item
Vehicle Magnet
$8

3" round magnet suitable for vehicles, lockers, tool boxes, or anywhere else!

Ceramic Mug item
Ceramic Mug
$10

White mug with choice of logo #1, #2, or #3. All logos will be black on the white mug. Mugs are handwash only.

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