2026 Spokane Homeless Connect Sponsorships

334 W Spokane Falls Blvd

Spokane, WA 99201

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$10,000

Logo will be the featured as a Platinum Sponsor on materials, t-shirts, banners, 3 social media spotlights, website, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

Logo will be the featured as a Gold Sponsor on materials, t-shirts, banners, 1 social media spotlight, website, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

Logo will be featured as a Silver Sponsor on t-shirts, banners, website, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Logo will be featured as a Bronze Sponsor on t-shirts, banners, website, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

GENERAL SPONSORSHIP
$500

Logo will be featured as a General Sponsor on t-shirts, banners, website, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

