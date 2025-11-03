2026 Spokane Homeless Connect

334 W Spokane Falls Blvd

Spokane, WA 99201

EARLY BIRD Vendor/Service Provider Table
$50
Available until Dec 31

One table and two chairs will be provided. If you need extra chairs or a second table, please specify in the "additional set-up needs" below.

Access to power outlet
$50

If you need to access to a power outlet, please add.

Vendor/Service Provider Table (after 12/31/25)
$75

One table and two chairs will be provided.

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$10,000

Logo featured as a Platinum Sponsor on materials, t-shirts, displayed at events, 3 social media spotlights, website feature, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

Logo featured as a Gold Sponsor on materials, t-shirts, displayed at events, 1 social media spotlight, website recognition, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

Logo featured as a Silver Sponsor on t-shirts, displayed at events, website recognition, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Logo featured as a Bronze Sponsor on t-shirts, displayed at events, website recognition  and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

GENERAL SPONSORSHIP
$500

Logo featured as a General Sponsor at events, website recognition, and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

SUPPORTING SPONSORSHIP
$250

Logo featured as a General Sponsor on website and recognition in printed Vendor Guide.

Add a donation for Spokane Connect

$

