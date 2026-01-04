F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff

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F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff

About this event

2026 Sponsor Application

Gay Street

West Chester, PA

Ghost Pepper
$10,000

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 10 wristbands, 10 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 4 CCO judges, and a press release.

Habanero Pepper
$7,500

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 10 wristbands, 10 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 3 CCO judges, and a press release.

Serrano Pepper
$5,000

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 8 wristbands, 8 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 2 CCO judges, and a press release..

Banana Pepper
$2,500

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 6 wristbands, 6 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 1 CCO judge, and a press release..

Cherry Pepper
$1,500

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, name only website/t-shirt promotion, 4 wristbands, 4 t-shirts, and social media promotion.

Green Pepper
$500

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, 2 wristbands, and 2 t-shirts.

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