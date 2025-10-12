2026 SPONSOR - TOUCH-A-TRUCK® Las Vegas

1980 Festival Plaza Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000

*Your company logo on website, emails, social & promotional media for Touch-A-Truck, Family 2 Family Connection, & Downtown Summerlin
*Your corporate vehicle/equipment in a prime location
*Your company logo on all 2025 event signage
*Your company banner at the entrance
*Your company logo on 1,000 + goody bags, along with goody bag sponsors
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 1,000 + goody bags (inserts provided by sponsor)
*40 General Admission Tickets

FIRST RESPONDER SPONSOR
$7,500

*Your name or company logo in print media and social posts
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner at the entrance
*Your name or company listed in press releases and other applicable media
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 1,000 goody bags (inserts provided by sponsor)
*20 General Admission tickets

BIG RIG SPONSOR
$5,000

*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner at the entrance
*Your name or company listed in press releases and other applicable media
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 500 goody bags (inserts supplied by sponsor)
*15 general admission tickets

TENT SPONSOR
$2,500

*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Host an activity at your sponsored booth or we can host one for you at an additional cost
*10 General Admission tickets

GOODY BAG SPONSOR
$2,000

*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*1,000 bags with your company name or logo will be provided by Touch-A-Truck to be distributed to families
*Your company product or insert in each bag (supplied by sponsor)
*2 General Admission tickets

LUNCH SPONSOR
$1,000

*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Your name or company logo on lunch bags for truck drivers, booths, and volunteers
*2 General Admission tickets

GOODY BAG INSERT
$500

*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Your company product or insert in each bag (supplied by sponsor)
*2 General Admission tickets

SPONSOR A FAMILY
$100

rate.xLeft

Help low-income clients of Family to Family attend TOUCH-A-TRUCK by sponsoring the admission fee for a family of five.

