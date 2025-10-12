2026 SPONSOR - TOUCH-A-TRUCK® Las Vegas

rate.xLeft
*Your company logo on website, emails, social & promotional media for Touch-A-Truck, Family 2 Family Connection, & Downtown Summerlin
*Your corporate vehicle/equipment in a prime location
*Your company logo on all 2025 event signage
*Your company banner at the entrance
*Your company logo on 1,000 + goody bags, along with goody bag sponsors
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 1,000 + goody bags (inserts provided by sponsor)
*40 General Admission Tickets
*Your name or company logo in print media and social posts
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner at the entrance
*Your name or company listed in press releases and other applicable media
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 1,000 goody bags (inserts provided by sponsor)
*20 General Admission tickets
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner at the entrance
*Your name or company listed in press releases and other applicable media
*Coupon or promotional item placement in 500 goody bags (inserts supplied by sponsor)
*15 general admission tickets
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Host an activity at your sponsored booth or we can host one for you at an additional cost
*10 General Admission tickets
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*1,000 bags with your company name or logo will be provided by Touch-A-Truck to be distributed to families
*Your company product or insert in each bag (supplied by sponsor)
*2 General Admission tickets
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Your name or company logo on lunch bags for truck drivers, booths, and volunteers
*2 General Admission tickets
*Your name or company logo on our sponsor banner
*Your company product or insert in each bag (supplied by sponsor)
*2 General Admission tickets
Help low-income clients of Family to Family attend TOUCH-A-TRUCK by sponsoring the admission fee for a family of five.
$
