2026 Sponsors

Majors Team Sponsor
$300

Limited to 1 sponsor per team. Your logo or business name will be prominently featured on all team jerseys, which players will keep. A sponsorship banner with your logo/name will be displayed at the Sumas baseball fields. The banner will remain up throughout Sumas Days.

*** If you have a child on a team, we will do our best to pair your sponsorship with their team, but we cannot guarantee it since teams are formed through a draft

Minors Team Sponsor
$300

Rookie Team Sponsor
$300

T-Ball Team Sponsor
$300

Banner Sponsor
$150

A sponsorship banner with your logo or business name will be displayed at the Sumas baseball fields throughout Sumas Days.

