2026 Sponsors Gala Fundraiser

Supports Social Chasers’ virtual bingo program

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page

The Social Chasers have virtual bingo every other Friday. We have up to four winners at each bingo game. We do not charge for this event. Winners can win prizes from $10 to $30. What is special is that Bingo is lead by three Social Chasers, Sarah, Emalee and Chase who stepped up and said they can manage this without Ms. Helen (mom)! priceless.



