2026 Sponsors Gala Fundraiser

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About this event
Supports the Social Chasers Free to Be major events such as out of state bus trip and an overnight retreat-independent living, social workshops
• 12 gala tickets at prime location
• 12 bar drink tickets
• Logo displayed at the balloon photography arch
• Full‑page ad in event ad book
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on SocialChase.org Sponsors page for one year
• Logo/name on all promotional literature
• Promotion during media interviews
• 10 gala tickets
• 10 Bar drink tickets
• Logo displayed at the balloon photography arch
• Full‑page ad in event ad book
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on SocialChase.org Sponsors page for one year
• 4 gala tickets
• 4 Bar drink tickets
• Company logo displayed on stage during live performance by 2× Grammy‑nominated producer Chris “Big Dog” Davis. Great exposure in photographs.
• Half‑page ad in event ad book
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year
• Company logo displayed on table centerpieces
• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
•Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year
Support organization representatives to attend the event at the same table.
• 10 gala tickets at same table
• 2 Bar drink tickets
• Logo displayed at table
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year
• Donate 10 tickets to support Social Chasers attending the gala
• Logo displayed at table
• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book
• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year
• Sponsorship of gala decorations
• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page
Supports Social Chasers’ virtual bingo program
• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media
• Logo/name on Sponsors page
The Social Chasers have virtual bingo every other Friday. We have up to four winners at each bingo game. We do not charge for this event. Winners can win prizes from $10 to $30. What is special is that Bingo is lead by three Social Chasers, Sarah, Emalee and Chase who stepped up and said they can manage this without Ms. Helen (mom)! priceless.
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