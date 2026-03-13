Social Chase Inc

Hosted by

Social Chase Inc

About this event

2026 Sponsors Gala Fundraiser

380 Farmwood Rd

Waterbury, CT 06704, USA

Platinum Love Gala Sponsor (Title Sponsor)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Supports the Social Chasers Free to Be major events such as out of state bus trip and an overnight retreat-independent living, social workshops

• 12 gala tickets at prime location

• 12 bar drink tickets

• Logo displayed at the balloon photography arch

• Full‑page ad in event ad book

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on SocialChase.org Sponsors page for one year

• Logo/name on all promotional literature

• Promotion during media interviews


Gold Heart Gala Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• 10 gala tickets

• 10 Bar drink tickets

• Logo displayed at the balloon photography arch

• Full‑page ad in event ad book

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on SocialChase.org Sponsors page for one year


Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 gala tickets

• 4 Bar drink tickets

• Company logo displayed on stage during live performance by 2× Grammy‑nominated producer Chris “Big Dog” Davis. Great exposure in photographs. 

• Half‑page ad in event ad book

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year

Centerpiece Sponsor
$2,000

• Company logo displayed on table centerpieces

• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

•Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year

Company/Organization Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support organization representatives to attend the event at the same table.


• 10 gala tickets at same table

• 2 Bar drink tickets

• Logo displayed at table

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year

Social Chaser Table Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Donate 10 tickets to support Social Chasers attending the gala

• Logo displayed at table

• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book

• Front‑page placement on Social Chase website

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page for one year


Decoration Sponsor
$1,000

• Sponsorship of gala decorations 

• Quarter‑page ad in event ad book

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page


B-I-N-G-O Sponsor
$500

 Supports Social Chasers’ virtual bingo program

• Sponsor name announced and displayed at gala and on social media

• Logo/name on Sponsors page 

The Social Chasers have virtual bingo every other Friday.  We have up to four winners at each bingo game. We do not charge for this event.  Winners can win prizes from $10 to $30.  What is special is that Bingo is lead by three Social Chasers, Sarah, Emalee and Chase who stepped up and said they can manage this without Ms. Helen (mom)! priceless.


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