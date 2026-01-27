2026 Sponsors - Kiwanis 3rd of July Fireworks Fundraiser

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About this event
• Exclusive Banner Placement: Your 2’ X 10’
business banner receives high visibility AT THE
MAIN STAGE and two other prominent locations
• Eight (8) Special Mentions from the stage
• 35 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family
• 25% off presale tickets
• Your 2’ X 10’ business banner receives high
visibility AT THE MAIN STAGE & a second
prominent location
• Two (2) Special Mentions from the stage
• 20 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family
• 25% off presale tickets
• Your 2’ X 6’ business banner receives high
visibility at a prominent location
• Two (2) Special Mention from the stage
• 12 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family
• 25% off presale tickets
• We place your logo on a shared sponsor banner
at a prominent location
• 8 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family
• 25% off presale tickets
• Your logo placement on a shared sponsor banner
• 4 Tickets for your staff, friends,
and family members
• 25% off presale tickets
• Your logo placement on a shared sponsor banner
• 2 Entry Tickets for your staff,friends,
and family members
• 25% off presale tickets
$
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