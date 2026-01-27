Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

About this event

2026 Sponsors - Kiwanis 3rd of July Fireworks Fundraiser

390 Morris St

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

STAR SPANGLED BANNER
$6,000

• Exclusive Banner Placement: Your 2’ X 10’

business banner receives high visibility AT THE

MAIN STAGE and two other prominent locations

• Eight (8) Special Mentions from the stage

• 35 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family

• 25% off presale tickets

BLAZING BRILLIANCE
$4,000

• Your 2’ X 10’ business banner receives high

visibility AT THE MAIN STAGE & a second

prominent location

• Two (2) Special Mentions from the stage

• 20 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family

• 25% off presale tickets

LIGHT UP THE SKY
$3,000

• Your 2’ X 6’ business banner receives high

visibility at a prominent location

• Two (2) Special Mention from the stage

• 12 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family

• 25% off presale tickets

RAINBOW FOUNTAIN
$2,000

• We place your logo on a shared sponsor banner

at a prominent location

• 8 Tickets for your staff, friends, and family

• 25% off presale tickets

FIRECRACKER
$1,000

• Your logo placement on a shared sponsor banner

• 4 Tickets for your staff, friends,

and family members

• 25% off presale tickets

SPARKLER
$500

• Your logo placement on a shared sponsor banner

• 2 Entry Tickets for your staff,friends,

and family members

• 25% off presale tickets

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol Foundation

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