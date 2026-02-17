South Branch Emergency Services, inc

Hosted by

South Branch Emergency Services, inc

About this event

2026 Sponsors - Lobster Steak Street Fest

E Main St

Clinton, NJ 08809, USA

Sponsorship - Event Level
$3,000

$3,000.00 Event Sponsor
Advertising at all levels and
“Event Sponsored By:”

Sponsorship - Officer Level (Beer)
$2,500

$2,500.00 Event Sponsor
Advertising at all levels and
“Beer Tent Sponsored By:”

Sponsorship - Officer Level (Ice Cream)
$2,500

$2,500.00 Event Sponsor
Advertising at all levels and
“Ice Cream Truck Sponsored By:”

Sponsorship - Team Leader Level
$1,000

$1,000.00
Team Leader Level - Table Sponsor
All below plus sponsor name on table signage
Plus video post on Social Media, 2 tickets included

Sponsorship - Team Member Level
$500

$500.00
Team Member Level
Company name on banner,
Plus, Social Media posting of company logo

Sponsorship - Cadet Level
$250

$250.00
Cadet Level
Company name on Banner

Add a donation for South Branch Emergency Services, inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!