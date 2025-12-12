2026 Sponsorship

About this event
Includes name/logo on all printed and digital marketing materials, back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 20 free tickets to performance, verbal acknowledgement at performances.
Includes name/logo on all printed and digital marketing materials, back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 20 free tickets to performance, verbal acknowledgement at performances.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 10 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at performances.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 10 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at performances.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner pre-show presentation in lobby, featured on social media, 5 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at the end of the production season.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner pre-show presentation in lobby, featured on social media, 5 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at the end of the production season.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.
Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.
Includes listing on website, ¼ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby.
Supports our production expenses in a multitude of ways. Families and general supporters can choose this option to share their support for individual productions throughout the year. Recognition: Social Media Recognition, listed in program booklet
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