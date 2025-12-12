Shine On Foundation

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Shine On Foundation

About this event

2026 Sponsorship

1701 Sproul Rd

Springfield, PA 19064, USA

Year Long Lead Sponsor item
Year Long Lead Sponsor
$20,000

Includes name/logo on all printed and digital marketing materials, back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 20 free tickets to performance, verbal acknowledgement at performances.

Single Lead Sponsor item
Single Lead Sponsor
$5,000

Includes name/logo on all printed and digital marketing materials, back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 20 free tickets to performance, verbal acknowledgement at performances.

Year Long Gold Sponsor item
Year Long Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 10 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at performances.

Single Gold Sponsor item
Single Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner displayed in lobby, featured on social media, 10 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at performances.

Year Long Silver Sponsor item
Year Long Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner pre-show presentation in lobby, featured on social media, 5 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at the end of the production season.

Single Silver Sponsor item
Single Silver Sponsor
$1,250

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, full page ad, listed on banner pre-show presentation in lobby, featured on social media, 5 free tickets to performance, and verbal acknowledgement at the end of the production season.

Year Long Bronze Sponsor item
Year Long Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.

Single Bronze Sponsor item
Single Bronze Sponsor
$625

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.

Year Long General Sponsor item
Year Long General Sponsor
$1,000

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.

Single General Sponsor item
Single General Sponsor
$300

Includes name/logo on back of t-shirt, listing on website, ½ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby, and 2 free tickets to performance.

Year Long Booster Sponsor item
Year Long Booster Sponsor
$500

Includes listing on website, ¼ Page ad, featured on social media, listed on digital pre-show presentation displayed in lobby.

Shine On Circle item
Shine On Circle
$100

Supports our production expenses in a multitude of ways. Families and general supporters can choose this option to share their support for individual productions throughout the year. Recognition: Social Media Recognition, listed in program booklet

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!