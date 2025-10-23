Illinois Opticians Association

2026 Sponsorship

810 EATON LN    Lake Villa Il 60046

Platinum Level
$2,500

All the Benefits of

Keynote Speaker at Live Events

1Booth at Live Convention

Signage Program

2 Booths at Live Convention

Attendee List

1 Live Spot at Online Events

All Benefits of Silver and Bronze

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Add On our Web Page for 3 Months

6 Months Advertisement on Our

Web Page


Gold Sponsor
$1,500

All Benefits of Silver and Bronze

Gold Silver and Bronze Add On Web Page for 3 Months

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

1 Live spot at online events

Attendee List

2 booths at live Convention

Signage on Convention Program

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Booth at live events

Signage on the program

