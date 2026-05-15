2026 Sponsorship

Logo prominently displayed at the event entrance, on event signage and at event activity. For example, your business logo or name will be displayed at the Train, Obstacle Course, and Bucket Drop booths.
Featured in all event promotions, including social media, emails, flyers and event website.
Acknowledgement during opening announcements, periodically throughout the event and in event thank-you announcements.
Opportunity for an exhibit table to distribute branded materials or samples.
VIP Food Vouchers | Value $500
Exclusive Benefits:
Logo prominently displayed at the event entrance, on event signage and at event activity. For example, your business logo or name will be displayed at the Train, Obstacle Course, and Bucket Drop booths.
Featured in all event promotions, including social media, emails, flyers and event website.
Acknowledgement during opening announcements, periodically throughout the event and in event thank-you announcements.
Opportunity for an exhibit table to distribute branded materials or samples.
VIP Food Vouchers | Value $500
Diamond Sponsor
$1,500
Exclusive Benefits:
Logo prominently displayed at the event entrance and on event signage.
Featured in all event promotions, including social media, emails, flyers and event website.
Acknowledgement during opening announcements and in event thank-you announcements.
Opportunity for an exhibit table to distribute branded materials or samples.
VIP Food Vouchers | Value $250
Exclusive Benefits:
Logo prominently displayed at the event entrance and on event signage.
Featured in all event promotions, including social media, emails, flyers and event website.
Acknowledgement during opening announcements and in event thank-you announcements.
Opportunity for an exhibit table to distribute branded materials or samples.
VIP Food Vouchers | Value $250
Gold Sponsors
$1,000
Benefits Include:
Logo displayed on event signage.
Mention on social media and event website.
Acknowledgement on event day as a supporter and acknowledgment in event thank-you materials.
Opportunity to showcase branded material at the event.
Benefits Include:
Logo displayed on event signage.
Mention on social media and event website.
Acknowledgement on event day as a supporter and acknowledgment in event thank-you materials.
Opportunity to showcase branded material at the event.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Benefits Include:
Logo displayed on event signage.
Acknowledgement on event day as a supporter and acknowledgment in event thank-you materials.
Benefits Include:
Logo displayed on event signage.
Acknowledgement on event day as a supporter and acknowledgment in event thank-you materials.
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