2026 SPONSORSHIP-OCTOBER FESTIVAL

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About this event
Benefits: Program listing
Benefits include:
business card ad in Festival Program,
Program listing
Benefits include:
1/4 page ad in Festival Program,
two complimentary tickets,
social media mention and more..
Benefits include:
1/2 page ad in Festival Program,
four complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more...
Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
six complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..
Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
eight complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..
Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
10 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..
Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
12 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and much, much more..
Sponsor determines the amount.
Sponsor Benefits will correspond to the sponsorship level immediately below the amount contributed. This allows sponsors to customize their support while receiving the appropriate recognition and benefits aligned with their contribution.
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