Jazz In The Country

Hosted by

Jazz In The Country

About this event

2026 SPONSORSHIP-OCTOBER FESTIVAL

100 Walter Thomas Rd

Indian Head, MD 20640, USA

PATRON
$50

Benefits: Program listing

GROOVIN' SPONSOR
$250

Benefits include:
business card ad in Festival Program,
Program listing

JAMMIN' SPONSOR
$500

Benefits include:
1/4 page ad in Festival Program,
two complimentary tickets,
social media mention and more..

CAT'S MEOW SPONSOR
$1,500

Benefits include:
1/2 page ad in Festival Program,
four complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more...

SMOKIN' SPONSOR
$3,500

Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
six complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..

SMOOTH OPERATOR SPONSOR
$5,000

Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
eight complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION SPONSOR
$10,000

Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
10 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

STAGE & SOUND SPONSOR
$20,000

Benefits include:
full page ad in Festival Program,
12 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and much, much more..

You Name It!
Pay what you can

Sponsor determines the amount.
Sponsor Benefits will correspond to the sponsorship level immediately below the amount contributed. This allows sponsors to customize their support while receiving the appropriate recognition and benefits aligned with their contribution.

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