2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
Highlighted on VYBS website plus placement on a banner at all VYBS fields.
Same as the Black Level plus a Photo Plaque with a VYBS team.
Same as the Black and Green Levels plus your business on a Shetland or Pinto uniform for the season. This is limited to approximately 8-10 teams.
Same as the Green & Black levels plus your own, larger banner at the fields, highlighted at the annual end-of-season jamboree, and a mention in any league-wide emails sent or events hosted by VYBS.
$
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