Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball

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Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball

About this event

2026 Sponsorship

Sponsor - Black Level
$300

Highlighted on VYBS website plus placement on a banner at all VYBS fields.

Sponsor - Green Level
$425

Same as the Black Level plus a Photo Plaque with a VYBS team.

Sponsor - Silver Level
$625

Same as the Black and Green Levels plus your business on a Shetland or Pinto uniform for the season. This is limited to approximately 8-10 teams.

Sponsor - Gold Level
$1,000

Same as the Green & Black levels plus your own, larger banner at the fields, highlighted at the annual end-of-season jamboree, and a mention in any league-wide emails sent or events hosted by VYBS.

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