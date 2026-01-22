2026 Sponsorship

About this event
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The ultimate sponsorship opportunity! Featured logo position with priority placement across the spectrum. Dedicated event flag. Custom activations including team photo at your location. And get premier position on the GVYC Van with a multi-year sponsorship (3 years).
[For a multi-year sponsorship, please add instances of this sponsorship.]
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An exceptional sponsorship level with large logo placement on tents, practice shirts, website, with a dedicated event flag at races. Custom activation opportunities and quarterly highlights in social media and newsletters. Lock in for the long ride and reserve priority position on the van with a multi-year sponsorship (3 years).
[For a multi-year sponsorship, please add instances of this sponsorship.]
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Strong sponsorship of GVYC activates positions on event tents, practice shirts and medium logos on event flags. Dedicated social media and newsletter efforts twice a year and an opportunity to get a position on the Van and trailer with a multi-year sponsorship (3 years).
[For a multi-year sponsorship, please add instances of this sponsorship.]
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A nimble sponsorship that includes logos on event resources and practice shirts as well as quarterly activations on social media and newsletters.
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A workhorse sponsorship that helps GVYC put in the miles and makes the program work. Text level positions on tent walls, flags, and the practice shirt and 2x activations on socials and in the newsletter.
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Get started with support of GVYC and help make the pedals spin. This sponsorship includes text level recognition and annual activations on socials and in the newsletter.
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