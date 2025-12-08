2026 Sponsorship Bundle

Hosted by
Investment: $25,000 – $40,000 (cash/in-kind mix accepted)
This Sponsor Owns the Year
• “Presented By” naming rights for all six events
• Logo top-positioned across banners, print, social, web, and Army–Navy big screen
• Eight VIP seats per event
→ Golf = 4 carts / 8 players
→ Comedy = Front Row Table for 8
→ Festivals = 8 Landyards + VIP food/beverage access
• First speaking slot at four events of choice
• Largest booth placement footprint across events
• Six-month storytelling campaign — reels, photos, interviews, spotlight posts
• Featured segment in the annual Patriots & Paws donor film
• Presentation of the “Service Partner of the Year” challenge coin
Investment: $10,000 – $15,000
This sponsor aligns with one Patriots & Paws service zone (Mission Viejo, Anaheim, Newport, Garden Grove, Irvine).
• Regional naming rights: “Zone Supported By…”
• Logo placement at all six events
• 12 VIP passes across the six events
• Priority booth placement
• 1 award presentation opportunity
• Sponsor spotlight video and social campaign
Investment: $5,000 – $8,000
• Sponsorship of any 3 events of choice
• Logo on signage, social media, and event collateral
• 4 VIP passes distributed across selected events
• Booth / activation zone at events sponsored
• One public recognition or award handoff
Investment: $1,500 – $3,500
• Sponsor of one major event (Comedy Night, Car Show, Chili Cook-Off, BBQ, Golf, Army/Navy Party)
• 4 VIP event passes
• Booth/display area
• Recognition on volunteer shirts or signage (space permitting)
• Social media welcome post
Investment: $500 – $1,000**
• Vendor booth or display area
• Logo on “Community Supporter” signs
• Social media welcome post
• Ability to contribute product or prize
