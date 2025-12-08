2026 Sponsorship Bundle

Investment: $25,000 – $40,000 (cash/in-kind mix accepted)





This Sponsor Owns the Year

• “Presented By” naming rights for all six events

• Logo top-positioned across banners, print, social, web, and Army–Navy big screen

• Eight VIP seats per event

→ Golf = 4 carts / 8 players

→ Comedy = Front Row Table for 8

→ Festivals = 8 Landyards + VIP food/beverage access

• First speaking slot at four events of choice

• Largest booth placement footprint across events

• Six-month storytelling campaign — reels, photos, interviews, spotlight posts

• Featured segment in the annual Patriots & Paws donor film

• Presentation of the “Service Partner of the Year” challenge coin