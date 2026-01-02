Renew Mobility

Hosted by

Renew Mobility

About this event

2026 Renew Mobility Sponsorship Bundles

Community Impact Bundle
$4,000

• Momentum Sponsor level for all three events

• Logo displayed on signage, programs, and websites for each event

• Featured in social media posts across all campaigns

• 4 complimentary team entries for Fowling to Keep ‘Em Rolling

• 4 race registrations for Wheel Run for Everyone 5K

• 4 tickets for Karaoke Night

• Acknowledgment during announcements at all events

Accessibility Advocate Bundle
$1,800

• Pathway Sponsor level for all three events

• Logo included on event programs and websites

• 2 complimentary team entries for Fowling to Keep ‘Em Rolling

• 2 race registrations for Wheel Run for Everyone 5K

• 2 tickets for Karaoke Night

• Mentioned in social media thank-you posts

Empowerment Bundle
$900

• Empower Sponsor level for all three events

• Name listed on event programs and websites

• 1 complimentary team entry for Fowling to Keep ‘Em Rolling

• 1 race registration for Wheel Run for Everyone 5K

• 1 ticket for Karaoke Night

Add a donation for Renew Mobility

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!