Railroaders Memorial Museum

Hosted by

Railroaders Memorial Museum

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Campaign

1200 9th Ave

Altoona, PA 16602, USA

Golden Spike Sponsor
$10,000

Representing the pinnacle of commitment and support. All benefits listed below + one free rental at the Railroaders Memorial Museum (RMM) and Horseshoe Curve (HSC).

Engine Sponsor
$5,000

Driving the mission forward with unmatched dedication. Banner, website listing, tee sign, social media promotion, lecture series recognition, guidebook listing, and 4 team passes.

Conductor Sponsor
$2,500

Guiding the initiative with leadership and vision. Banner, website listing, tee sign, guidebook listing, and 2 team passes.

Band Sponsor
$2,000

This would make your organization the main sponsor of one of our 3 live music events in the yard. You will also get up to 20 free passes for your employees/families to attend the event. This includes acknowledgement on event marketing, website listing and large banner during event.

Passenger Car Sponsor
$1,000

Supporting the journey with consistent contributions. Banner, website listing, tee sign, and 1 team pass.

Switch Track Sponsor
$500

Helping to navigate and pivot toward success. Banner or tee sign, team pass, or guidebook listing.

Whistle Stop Sponsor
$250

Highlighting key moments with impactful support. Digital advertising (website, social media, etc.).

Add a donation for Railroaders Memorial Museum

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