2026 Sponsorship Campaign

About this event
Representing the pinnacle of commitment and support. All benefits listed below + one free rental at the Railroaders Memorial Museum (RMM) and Horseshoe Curve (HSC).
Driving the mission forward with unmatched dedication. Banner, website listing, tee sign, social media promotion, lecture series recognition, guidebook listing, and 4 team passes.
Guiding the initiative with leadership and vision. Banner, website listing, tee sign, guidebook listing, and 2 team passes.
This would make your organization the main sponsor of one of our 3 live music events in the yard. You will also get up to 20 free passes for your employees/families to attend the event. This includes acknowledgement on event marketing, website listing and large banner during event.
Supporting the journey with consistent contributions. Banner, website listing, tee sign, and 1 team pass.
Helping to navigate and pivot toward success. Banner or tee sign, team pass, or guidebook listing.
Highlighting key moments with impactful support. Digital advertising (website, social media, etc.).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!