2026 Sponsorship Downtown Tiffin Chocolate Walk

About this event
All Events | $2,000 per event
Premier logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website
footer
Year-round social media recognition and featured event promotions
Dedicated Sponsor Highlight story shared via social media and marketing materials
6 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin
Tiffin's Wild Goose Chase “Golden Goose” Sponsor
Summer Kick Off Concert: Out of Eden: An Eagles Tribute on-stage thank-you
Spook-A-Round Downtown Donut & Cider Sponsor + logo on all treat bags
A Holiday to Remember Fireworks Sponsor
$1,000
Logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website footer
Ongoing social media recognition and event promotions
Sponsor Highlight story featured in marketing and social media
4 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin
$500 t
Name recognition on all event signage and marketing materials
Business listing on website footer
Year-round social media recognition
2 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin
$200
Name recognition on event signage and marketing materials
Business listed on website footer
Social media recognition throughout the year
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