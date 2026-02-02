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Simply Shop Local

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Downtown Tiffin Chocolate Walk

IMPACT
$2,000

All Events | $2,000 per event

Premier logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website

footer

Year-round social media recognition and featured event promotions

Dedicated Sponsor Highlight story shared via social media and marketing materials

6 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin

Tiffin's Wild Goose Chase “Golden Goose” Sponsor

Summer Kick Off Concert: Out of Eden: An Eagles Tribute on-stage thank-you

Spook-A-Round Downtown Donut & Cider Sponsor + logo on all treat bags

A Holiday to Remember Fireworks Sponsor

EMPOWER
$1,000

$1,000

Logo placement on all event signage, marketing materials, media releases, and website footer

Ongoing social media recognition and event promotions

Sponsor Highlight story featured in marketing and social media

4 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin


BUILD
$500

$500 t

Name recognition on all event signage and marketing materials

Business listing on website footer

Year-round social media recognition

2 Tickets for Chocolate Walk in Downtown Tiffin


IGNITE
$200

$200

Name recognition on event signage and marketing materials

Business listed on website footer

Social media recognition throughout the year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!