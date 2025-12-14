South Oldham High School Band Boosters Inc

South Oldham High School Band Boosters Inc

2026 Sponsorship Drive

Friend of the Dragon
$250

Name on all concert band and event programs, Logo and website link on www.sohsband.com, Name on the back of marching band show shirts

Director of the Band
$500

Friend of the Dragon plus: Name AND logo on the back of marching band show shirts, 16 x 16 advertisement banner on the marching band tower located in the school parking lot

Composer of the Band
$1,000

Director of the Band plus: Trophy presented at Festival of Bands in your name, 4 Tickets to the Festival of Bands

Dragon Maestro
$1,500

Composer of the Band plus: (1) 4’ x 3’ advertisement on the Dragon Wagon for no less than 5 years
*Please help us earn the band funds for possibly a new side-by-side/Gator.

