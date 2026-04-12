2026 Sponsorship Drive

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About this event
Support replacing the old wood flag pole with a permanent metal one.
Support the annual Sacred Arts competition and celebration
Support the uspicious ceremonial offerings to be made to authorized teachers of the Dzogchen Buddha Path.
Support upgrading the barn building immensely with a new roof.
Support Dharma teachings radio broadcast in Latin America
Support fellow Dzogchen Buddha Path Sangha in times of need.
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