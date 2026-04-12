Dzogchen Shri Singha Foundation Usa Inc

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Dzogchen Shri Singha Foundation Usa Inc

About this event

2026 Sponsorship Drive

Mandala Garden Flag Pole item
Mandala Garden Flag Pole
Pay what you can

Support replacing the old wood flag pole with a permanent metal one.

Sacred Arts item
Sacred Arts
Pay what you can

Support the annual Sacred Arts competition and celebration

Teacher Authorization Offerings item
Teacher Authorization Offerings
Pay what you can

Support the uspicious ceremonial offerings to be made to authorized teachers of the Dzogchen Buddha Path.

DRC USA barn re-roofing item
DRC USA barn re-roofing
Pay what you can

Support upgrading the barn building immensely with a new roof.

Latin America Dharma Radio item
Latin America Dharma Radio
Pay what you can

Support Dharma teachings radio broadcast in Latin America

Sangha Care item
Sangha Care
Pay what you can

Support fellow Dzogchen Buddha Path Sangha in times of need.

Add a donation for Dzogchen Shri Singha Foundation Usa Inc

$

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