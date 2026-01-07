2026 Sponsorship - Fern45

Hosted by
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie
3 Banners in Venue
2 Full pages in program
Logo Footer on every page of the program
Full Table at Texas Hold 'em AND 2 Cornhole teams.
Exclusive Media Coverage by Photoflight Productions
12 of the following:
6 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie
2 Banners in Venue
Full page in program
8 of the following:
4 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Banner Behind Bar
1500 Bar cups with your logo on them
Full page in program
6 of the following:
3 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie
1 Banner in Venue
Half page in program
6 of the following:
3 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Banner on poker route and venue
Quarter page in program
4 of the following:
2 of the following:
We require 6 volunteers working your cardstop from 8:30 to 2:30 Saturday 11/7. Volunteers must be provided by your company. No Alcohol is allowed to be given at cardstops to those driving vehicles. A Cardstop meeting will be MANDATORY when scheduled closer to the event.
ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT SHARI
@ 775-848-8896
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Banner in Venue
Quarter page in program
CHOICE OF:
2 Cornhole Teams OR 4 VIP Entries/2 Vehicle Passes
4 of the following:
1 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Banner in Venue
Quarter page in program
CHOICE OF:
4 Players for Texas Hold'em OR 4 VIP Entries/2 Vehicle Passes
4 of the following:
1 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
Banner in venue
Quarter page in program
4 of the following:
2 of the following:
Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:
All general sponsor's logos will be listed on a shared banner in venue
Logo in program
2 of the following:
Trade benefits and cost of sponsorship will vary based on services provided.
Must contact Shari 775-848-8896 or
Kayleigh 775-636-0233 for more info
$
