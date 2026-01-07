The Fern 45

The Fern 45

2026 Sponsorship - Fern45

1965 S Hwy 95a

Fernley, NV 89408, USA

Headline Sponsor
$10,000
Available until Sep 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page--Advertisement Section & Logo on Ticker tape
  • Sponsor page--Logo Hyperlinked to your website

Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie

3 Banners in Venue

2 Full pages in program

Logo Footer on every page of the program

Full Table at Texas Hold 'em AND 2 Cornhole teams.

Exclusive Media Coverage by Photoflight Productions

12 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

6 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes
Title Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page--Logo on Ticker tape
  • Sponsor page--Logo Hyperlinked to your website

Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie

2 Banners in Venue

Full page in program

8 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

4 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes
Bar Sponsor
$4,000
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page- Logo on Ticker Tape
  • Sponsor page- Logo hyperlinked to your website

Banner Behind Bar

1500 Bar cups with your logo on them

Full page in program

6 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

3 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes
Event Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page--Logo on Ticker tape
  • Sponsor page--Logo Hyperlinked to your website

Logo on Annual Event T-shirt and Hoodie

1 Banner in Venue

Half page in program

6 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

3 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes
Cardstop Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page--Logo on Ticker tape
  • Sponsor page--Logo Hyperlinked to your website

Banner on poker route and venue

Quarter page in program

4 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

2 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes

We require 6 volunteers working your cardstop from 8:30 to 2:30 Saturday 11/7. Volunteers must be provided by your company. No Alcohol is allowed to be given at cardstops to those driving vehicles. A Cardstop meeting will be MANDATORY when scheduled closer to the event.

ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT SHARI

@ 775-848-8896

Cornhole Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page-Logo on Ticker Tape
  • Sponsor page-Logo hyperlinked to your website

Banner in Venue

Quarter page in program

CHOICE OF:

2 Cornhole Teams OR 4 VIP Entries/2 Vehicle Passes

4 of the following:

  • Hoodies
  • T-shirts
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

1 of the following:

  • Campsite
  • Vendor Run Pass
Texas Hold Em Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page-Logo on Ticker Tape
  • Sponsor page-Logo hyperlinked to your website

Banner in Venue

Quarter page in program


CHOICE OF:

4 Players for Texas Hold'em OR 4 VIP Entries/2 Vehicle Passes


4 of the following:

  • Hoodies
  • T-shirts
  • Custom Item (always a surprise!)

1 of the following:

  • Campsite
  • Vendor Run Pass
Patriot Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page-Logo on Ticker Tape
  • Sponsor page-Logo hyperlinked to your website

Banner in venue

Quarter page in program

4 of the following:

  • Event Hoodies
  • VIP Entries
  • Custom items (always a surprise!)

2 of the following:

  • Campsites
  • Vendor Run Passes
  • Vehicle passes
General Sponsor
$500
Available until Oct 2

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

  • Home page-Logo on Ticker Tape
  • Sponsor page-Logo only

All general sponsor's logos will be listed on a shared banner in venue


Logo in program

2 of the following:

  • VIP Entries
  • Vehicle Passes
Trade Sponsor
Free

Trade benefits and cost of sponsorship will vary based on services provided.


Must contact Shari 775-848-8896 or

Kayleigh 775-636-0233 for more info

Add a donation for The Fern 45

$

