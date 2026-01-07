2026 Sponsorship - Fern45

Your company advertised on The Fern 45 Website:

Home page--Logo on Ticker tape

Sponsor page--Logo Hyperlinked to your website

Banner on poker route and venue

Quarter page in program

4 of the following:

Event Hoodies

VIP Entries

Custom Item (always a surprise!)

2 of the following:

Campsites

Vendor Run Passes

Vehicle passes

We require 6 volunteers working your cardstop from 8:30 to 2:30 Saturday 11/7. Volunteers must be provided by your company. No Alcohol is allowed to be given at cardstops to those driving vehicles. A Cardstop meeting will be MANDATORY when scheduled closer to the event.

ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT SHARI

@ 775-848-8896