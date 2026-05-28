2026 Sponsorship for Jefferson Jumpstart Concerts

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About this event
Your logo on everything! Print deliverables:
100 Large color posters
200 series flyers
200 of each of 4 weekly print flyers (800 total)
1000 Summer Brochures.
Acknowledgement in:
1 social media post (4,000+followers)
e-newsletter(3,000+)
Live shout out from the main stage!
Print deliverables:
100 Large color posters
200 flyers for the week you sponsor
Acknowledgement in:
1 social media post (4,000+ followers)
e-newsletter(3,000+ subscribers)
Live shout out from the main stage!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!