Beacon Arts

Hosted by

Beacon Arts

About this event

2026 Sponsorship for Jefferson Jumpstart Concerts

3801 Beacon Ave S

Seattle, WA 98108, USA

MAIN Event Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo on everything! Print deliverables:

100 Large color posters

200 series flyers

200 of each of 4 weekly print flyers (800 total)

1000 Summer Brochures.


Acknowledgement in:

1 social media post (4,000+followers)

 e-newsletter(3,000+)

Jefferson Jumpstart web page,

Live shout out from the main stage!

Weekly Sponsor
$500

Print deliverables:

100 Large color posters

200 flyers for the week you sponsor


Acknowledgement in:

1 social media post (4,000+ followers)

 e-newsletter(3,000+ subscribers)

Jefferson Jumpstart web page,

Live shout out from the main stage!

Add a donation for Beacon Arts

$

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