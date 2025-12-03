2026 Knight to Remember Gala

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About this event
Platinum Sponsor gets a Logo on the Church/School Website for 1 year, premier table for 10 & VIP cocktail tickets for all the guest at your table
Gold Sponsor gets a table for 8 & ad on the Church/School website for 1 year.
Premier event signage recognition
Silver Sponsor gets a table for 6 plus event sign recognition & recognition on Church/School Website.
Bronze Sponsor
Event Signage Recognition
4 Complimentary gala Tickets
Titanium Sponsor gets two complimentary tickets & event signage recognition
Dinner ticket
Sponsor a Teacher Dinner Ticket.
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