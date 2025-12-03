St. Mary's Catholic School

Hosted by

St. Mary's Catholic School

About this event

2026 Knight to Remember Gala

300 Tuttle Cir

Longview, TX 75605, USA

Triple Crown Platinum Sponsor item
Triple Crown Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Platinum Sponsor gets a Logo on the Church/School Website for 1 year, premier table for 10 & VIP cocktail tickets for all the guest at your table

Secretariat Gold Sponsor item
Secretariat Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Gold Sponsor gets a table for 8 & ad on the Church/School website for 1 year.

Premier event signage recognition


Seattle Slew Silver Sponsor item
Seattle Slew Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Silver Sponsor gets a table for 6 plus event sign recognition & recognition on Church/School Website.

Affirmed Bronze Sponsor item
Affirmed Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Bronze Sponsor

Event Signage Recognition

4 Complimentary gala Tickets


Citation Titanium Sponsor item
Citation Titanium Sponsor
$500

Titanium Sponsor gets two complimentary tickets & event signage recognition

Gala Dinner Ticket item
Gala Dinner Ticket
$100

Dinner ticket



Sponsor a Teacher Dinner Ticket item
Sponsor a Teacher Dinner Ticket
$100

Sponsor a Teacher Dinner Ticket.

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