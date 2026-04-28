2026 Sponsorship for MALEEDS

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About this event
· Recognized as a Sponsor of Banquet Dinner
· Address Conference attendees during class session if requested in advance (<15 minutes) at a mutually agreed upon date/time
· 2-minute corporate video played during class break (video to be provided by Sponsor)
· Premium Booth Space at vendor exhibit area
· MALEEDS will display digital logo during class break (logo to be provided by Sponsor)
· Signage at select events and training indicating Platinum Sponsorship (provided)
· Attendance for up to 3 representatives at Banquet Dinner
· Opportunity to address class during Banquet Dinner (<5 minutes)
· Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
· Attendance for up to 4 representatives at evening events
· Attendance in Hospitality Room
· Corporate material (brochure, flyer, etc.) distributed to class
· Platinum Sponsor Recognition for 12 months on MALEEDS Website
· A copy of the class roster and contact information is provided to this level sponsor.
• Recognized at Banquet Dinner
• Preferred Booth Space at vendor exhibit area
• Address Conference attendees during class session if requested in advance (<10 minutes) at a mutually agreed upon date/time
• 2-minute corporate video played during class break (video to be provided by Sponsor)
• MALEEDS will display digital logo during class break (logo to be provided by Sponsor)
• Signage at select events and training indicating Gold Sponsorship
• Attendance for up to 2 representatives at Banquet Dinner
• Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
• Attendance for up to 3 representatives at evening events
• Attendance in Hospitality Room
• Corporate material (brochure, flyer, etc.) distributed to class
• Gold Sponsor Recognition for 12 months on MALEEDS Website
• A copy of the class roster and contact information is provided to this level sponsor.
· Booth Space at vendor exhibit area
· Address Conference attendees during class session if requested in advance (<5 minutes) at a mutually agreed upon date/time
· MALEEDS will display digital logo during class break (logo to be provided by Sponsor)
· Signage at training indicating Silver Sponsorship
· Attendance for 1 representative at Banquet Dinner
· Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
· Attendance for 2 representatives at evening events
· Attendance in Hospitality Room
· Corporate material (brochure, flyer, etc.) distributed to class
· Silver Sponsor Recognition for 12 months on MALEEDS Website
· Partners who register a raffle price valued at $50 or greater for a prize drawing moderated by MALEEDS, will be provided a blast e-mail moderated by MALEEDS.
· Booth Space at vendor exhibit area
· MALEEDS will display digital logo during class break (logo to be provided by Sponsor)
· Signage at training indicating Bronze Sponsorship (logo to be provided by Sponsor)
· Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
· Attendance for 1 representative at evening events
· Attendance in Hospitality Room
· Corporate material (brochure, flyer, etc.) distributed to class
· Bronze Sponsor Recognition for 12 months on MALEEDS Website
· Partners who register a raffle price valued at $50 or greater for a prize drawing moderated by MALEEDS, will be provided a blast e-mail moderated by MALEEDS.
· Only corporate material (brochure, flyer, etc.) will be distributed to class in hardcopy format by MALEEDS staff on your behalf. Material(s) provided at Supporter’s expense. No personal representative is permitted on site or at activities.
Can't decide which sponsor level you will be?
That's OK. Let's secure your table for the Sponsor Expo before it gets too late
A minimum of $250.00 non-refundable deposit will be processed. Once you decide on your sponsorship level, notify [email protected] and we will coordinate your full engagement. Final payment is due by June 5, 2026. If payment is not received by that date, reservation is subject to automatic reassignment and deposit will be forfeited. Allocation will be on a first come, first served basis.
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