2026 Sponsorship for MALEEDS

Can't decide which sponsor level you will be?



That's OK. Let's secure your table for the Sponsor Expo before it gets too late





A minimum of $250.00 non-refundable deposit will be processed. Once you decide on your sponsorship level, notify [email protected] and we will coordinate your full engagement. Final payment is due by June 5, 2026. If payment is not received by that date, reservation is subject to automatic reassignment and deposit will be forfeited. Allocation will be on a first come, first served basis.