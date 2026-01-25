New England Regional Black Nurses Association

New England Regional Black Nurses Association

2026 Sponsorship Levels 38th Excellence Celebration

40 Edwin H Land Blvd

Cambridge, MA 02142, USA

Platinum Level
$10,000

Platinum Level -

Corporate Listing

Center Page AD in the 38th Anniversary Excellence Book

4 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration

38th Excellence Anniversary Level
$7,500

38th Excellence Anniversary Level

Corporate Listing

Full Page AD (inside front or inside back covers) in the 38 th Anniversary Excellence Book

3 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration

Gold Level
$5,000

Gold Level -

Corporate Listing

Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book

2 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration

Silver Level
$3,500

Silver Level -

Corporate Listing

Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book

1 Full Corporate Table at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration

Bronze Level
$2,500

Bronze Level -

Corporate Listing

Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book

Scholarship Sponsor for 2026 with signage

5 seats at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration

Corporate Table
$1,800

10 seats

Full Page Ad
$250
Half Page Ad
$175
