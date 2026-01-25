2026 Sponsorship Levels 38th Excellence Celebration

About this event
Platinum Level -
Corporate Listing
Center Page AD in the 38th Anniversary Excellence Book
4 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration
38th Excellence Anniversary Level
Corporate Listing
Full Page AD (inside front or inside back covers) in the 38 th Anniversary Excellence Book
3 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration
Gold Level -
Corporate Listing
Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book
2 Full Corporate Tables at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration
Silver Level -
Corporate Listing
Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book
1 Full Corporate Table at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration
Bronze Level -
Corporate Listing
Full Page AD in the 38th Excellence Anniversary Book
Scholarship Sponsor for 2026 with signage
5 seats at the 38th Excellence in Nursing Celebration
10 seats
$
