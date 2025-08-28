Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Be the exclusive top-level sponsor of one of our signature events. Includes stage banners, premium booth, back cover ad, custom e-blast to members, and recognition across all materials.


👉 Price is per event. If you wish to support both Mid-Winter and Convention, please purchase two Title Sponsor packages. You will select your chosen event(s) at checkout.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,250

High-visibility recognition with a full-page ad, premium booth, signage, and digital promotion throughout the event.


Gold Sponsor
$2,250

Strong brand visibility with a half-page ad, exhibitor booth, logo on signage, and verbal recognition during the event.


Silver Sponsor
$1,125

Quarter-page ad, booth space, signage recognition, and acknowledgment during the program.


Bronze Sponsor
$450

Entry-level sponsorship with your name on signage and logo included in the program booklet.


Hospitality Room Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive branding inside the hospitality suite, with the option to provide branded swag and materials.


Meal Sponsor
$1,000

Your brand featured during a shared meal (not Banquet) with signage, verbal recognition, and a reserved VIP table.


Lanyard Sponsor
$750

Every attendee wears your brand from check-in to closing, with exclusive logo placement on all lanyards.


Vendor Table
$100

Showcase your products and services with direct access to attendees. Includes one 6-ft vendor table, event access, and a program listing.


Banquet Table Sponsor
$500

Promote your brand during our signature banquet program. Includes 2 VIP banquet seats, branded signage, and recognition in the dinner program.


Full Page Ad
$100

Prominent full-page advertisement in the official program booklet.


Half Page Ad
$75

Half-page advertisement with strong visibility in the program.


Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet.


Business Card Ad
$25

Business card-sized listing in the program booklet.


