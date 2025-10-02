2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Exclusive Recognition on the therapy arena
Recognition on social media and our website
Discounted tickets to Crossroads Corral Events
One Complimentary Teambuilding session
Name displayed at the barn entrance
Recognition on social media and our website
Discounted tickets to Crossroads Corral events
Private Tour to meet the therapy horses
Signage on the pasture fencing, which faces a very busy road (Longwood Hills)
Recognition on Social Media and website
Therapy horse meet and greet
Recognition on Feed room door
Recognition on social media and website
Therapy horse meet and greet
Recognition inside the barn in a designated area
Recognition on social media and our website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!