Crossroads Corral Inc

Crossroads Corral Inc

2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Therapy Arena Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Recognition on the therapy arena

Recognition on social media and our website

Discounted tickets to Crossroads Corral Events

One Complimentary Teambuilding session

Barn Sponsor
$8,000

Name displayed at the barn entrance

Recognition on social media and our website

Discounted tickets to Crossroads Corral events

Private Tour to meet the therapy horses

Pasture Partner
$5,000

Signage on the pasture fencing, which faces a very busy road (Longwood Hills)

Recognition on Social Media and website

Therapy horse meet and greet

Hay and Feed Friend
$2,500

Recognition on Feed room door

Recognition on social media and website

Therapy horse meet and greet

Friend of the Herd
$1,500

Recognition inside the barn in a designated area

Recognition on social media and our website

